Luxoft Holding Inc.: Luxoft and GoldenSource Announce Alliance to Accelerate the Delivery of Enterprise Management Data to the Financial Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Luxoft, a DXC Technology company (NYSE: DXC), has formed a global alliance with GoldenSource, a global software company in the enterprise data management industry.

The alliance makes Luxoft a preferred implementation and business development partner for connecting banks, brokers, investment managers and capital markets service providers with GoldenSource's platform.

GoldenSource's Enterprise Data Management & Master Data Management platform enables firms in financial markets to effectively control their mission critical data. This in turn helps them manage risks, comply with regulatory requirements, and control costs in the middle and back office with a trusted source of complete, consistent information. The platform sources, standardizes, validates and delivers mission critical market, reference, customer, position and transaction data to the people and systems that need it, such as trading, compliance, risk management, settlements and accounting.

"We are very pleased to have advanced our relationship with GoldenSource. With regulations such as SFTR and FRTB approaching, along with LIBOR Transition, it is vital for financial firms to have accurate, consistent, and transparent data," said Pierre Castagne, global head of Alliances, Luxoft Financial Services. "This alliance follows Luxoft and GoldenSource's success at delivering data management transformation projects at several global organizations, where together, we've replaced aging in-house data infrastructure, and unlocked business agility and cost savings through improved data quality and data governance."

"With Luxoft's advanced integration capabilities and global reach, GoldenSource's proven data management solutions, and our shared vision of delivering financial services transformation programs, this alliance is perfectly timed to help Financial Services firms adopt the data infrastructures and operating models essential to thrive in a demanding period of cost reduction and regulatory pressures," said John H. Eley, CEO, GoldenSource.

About GoldenSource

GoldenSource's software, services and expertise enables firms in the financial markets to manage risks, comply with regulatory requirements, and control costs in the middle and back office with a trusted source of complete, consistent information. Its products source, standardize, validate and deliver mission critical market, reference, customer, position and transaction data to the people and systems that need it, such as trading, compliance, risk management, settlements, and accounting. GoldenSource provides automated, enterprise-level processing delivered through a single hosted or on-premise platform, to achieve the highest levels of data quality and operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.thegoldensource.com.

About Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Luxoft uses technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting, and engineering services. Luxoft combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, specializing in automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media and telecommunications. For more information, visit http://www.luxoft.com.

