YAO Network: The Blockchain Paradise Developers Have Been Waiting For

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Permissioned blockchain? Private blockchain? Public blockchain? Fret not for YAO Network accepts them all. YAO Network is a cloud service paradise for new blockchain projects looking for a community to nestle in and make their homes there. By integrating cloud computation with decentralized computation, the YAO Network is able to support computation eco-platforms of multiple blockchain networks, maximizing the utility of all participants while helping projects to achieve their technological targets and generate value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947531/yao_network.jpg

The YAO Network was built for a vision: to benefit developers and to help enterprises achieve much more, freeing the successes of blockchain technologies for all to enjoy. This vision grounds the design of YAO Network's architecture as the platform seeks to establish a comprehensive service and utility computation platform where Pareto optimality is achieved amongst developers, enterprises, and overall public utility.

Like many other blockchain platforms out there, technology remains a key factor in determining a platform's functionality. The YAO Network certainly has a strong pillar of support in its robust technical infrastructure to achieve its goals.

1. YAO Network integrates multiple computation paradigms in utility computation.

The YAO Network platform effectively combines three computational paradigms, cloud computing, decentralized computing and encrypted computing, to meet the demands of different applications and create maximum computation utility.

Cloud computation has been gaining massive popularity as a computational model in many enterprises and the public. The advantages of cloud computation are numerous. It saves cost for enterprises, developers and the public while offering flexible workload deployments, which enhances the overall utility of both individuals and society.

Recognizing the advantages of cloud computation, the YAO Network platform makes cloud computing the only carrier of all service and computation units in the blockchain. Cloud computing is not only utilized for deployments and encrypted computation of centralized applications, but also widely applied in decentralized blockchain networks.

2. YAO Network standardizes decentralized and centralized computation units based on cloud computation.

Different computation units have been designed for various types of applications to promote the usage of blockchains in the public domain. YaoLet is the solution designed by the YAO Network for decentralized applications, while BuildPack is its equivalent for centralized applications designed based on PaaS. The entire architecture is rested on these two solutions alongside other services. As YaoLet and BuildPack are both multiplexed; developers and service providers can participate in the sharing of YaoLet and BuildPack and reap the rewards through corresponding YAO Network reward system.

3. YAO Network allows softwares to define blockchain through topological orchestration and virtualization.

Most computations are no longer an isolated and individual computation unit; they have complex interconnections that are unified by a topological structure. This combination of computational units is achieved through topological orchestration.

On one hand, new services and components can be combined and orchestrated by existing computation units. On the other hand, various infranets in blockchains can also be orchestrated to establish corresponding nodes and services. Most blockchain architectures like YAO Network take on a modularized approach where interledger general blockchain protocols are made viable through plugging and unplugging every component and service as well as modularizing operations. The blockchain network becomes the virtual superposition of peer-to-peer networks, making it possible to define new blockchain network models and service models through virtual and abstract orchestrations.

4. YAO Network supports multiple blockchain network architectures and paradigms including public blockchains, permissioned blockchains and private blockchains.

The blockchain network within YAO Network supports three types of blockchains, namely public blockchain, permissioned blockchain and private blockchain. They can be broken down into shared and exclusive nodes based on the extent of its isolation. Enterprises and developers can build on shared blockchains or create their own exclusive blockchains on the YAO Network platform. Another alternative would be to classify the blockchain network based on its testnet and mainnet, and their applications.

5. YAO Network maximizes utility of developers, enterprises and the general public.

YAO Network is a one-stop blockchain service platform for blockchain service consumers, developers and enterprises to share innovations both in public and private. One of the biggest hurdles blockchain has yet to overcome is its low adoption rate and thus the YAO Network has provided blockchain PaaS services for developers to utilise and a platform where they can release their blockchain products directly to blockchain service providers. This forms a healthy supply and demand ecosystem as iterations of blockchain products are incubated or eliminated based on practicality and impact. Those that are proven viable will unite and form a larger blockchain ecosystem and platform.

Developers even earn the chance to make some profits through the YAO Network. The network rewards developers when their creations are utilised by others. In addition, the YAO Network has three specific function modules in terms of product modality: blockchain marketplace, enterprise aggregation and solutions, and developer community. This forms a trinity that works together to serve both developers and enterprises. Driven by supply, YAO Network solves the scarcity of blockchain comprehensive services by connecting and bridging between developers and enterprises, in order to establish a healthy and organic ecosystem where all participants have maximum utility within the system.

6. YAO Network has high inclusivity in the system.

A well-designed architecture should have open interfaces. Every layer delivers its own functions, and is connected to each other through the same cross layer interface. The YAO Network system is designed based on important principles including openness, security, technology neutrality, verifiability in the future, interoperability, scalability, modularization, manageability and dependability, to achieve inclusivity in the system.

YAO Network embraces existing and future blockchain applications and is committed to establishing a comprehensive computation platform with multiple blockchains, multiple computational paradigms and integrated utilities.

