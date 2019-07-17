Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2019

Second Quarter Highlights
- Revenue of NOK 1 304 million in the quarter with growth of 49 percent from previous year
- EBITDA of NOK 114 million in the quarter
- First Geo and AGR merger completed, presented as a new segment AGR
- MHWirth completed acquisition of Bronco Manufacturing in June
- Order intake of NOK 1.8 billion in the quarter, resulting in order backlog of NOK 3.5 billion
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
Akastor ASA 2Q 2019 presentation (http://hugin.info/77/R/2246993/888088.pdf)
