Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis wins fifth framework appointment with the UK Environment Agency

Amsterdam, July 17, 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it has won its fifth consecutive framework appointment with the UK Environment Agency. Working as part of the collaborative £2.6 billion Client Support Framework, Arcadis will be supporting all aspects of the Environment Agency's program of capital investment and improvement works for flood defences nationally across the United Kingdom, including contract and cost management, and carbon reduction.

The Environment Agency's vision is to help create better places for people and wildlife, working with others to enhance the environment and protect communities through greater collaboration with delivery partners.

As part of the four-year framework, Arcadis will support the Environment Agency as it further modernizes its approach to program, asset and incident management. By continuing to deliver improvements in sustainability and innovation it is hoped that, through the framework, the Environment Agency will be able to protect up to 300,000 homes from flooding hazards by 2021. The new framework can also be used by all local councils and risk authorities to support their flood resilience projects and programs nationally.

Colin Whitton, Director at Arcadis, said:

"Flood risk prevention has always been high on the national agenda and remains a major public concern. Having worked with the Environment Agency for over 17 years now, we have a long- standing relationship and, through this latest framework, will be able to step-up our partnership to the next level. A priority will be to ensure that program delivery is in alignment with relevant Government codes and careful consideration is given to how investment is best spent. Ultimately, the framework and the Environment Agency's strategy echoes our vision to always be improving quality of life, the safety of citizens and ensuring the environment is a top priority."

Brian Francis, Client Support Framework Manager at the Environment Agency, added:

"We welcome all our new Delivery Partners and the specialist knowledge, skills and technology they bring. Client Support Framework partners will work alongside other integrated team members to help establish climate resilient places, supporting the development of climate resilient infrastructure."

"Together we will ensure homes, communities and businesses are receiving the best possible flood and coastal management support for the challenges facing their area, helping the nation adapt to flood risk and coastal change."

