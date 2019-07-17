WiMi: China's 5G Holographic AI Vision Company WIMI is Making Profits and Going to Listed on NASDAQ Global Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / At the World Internet Conference, China's first real-tome holographic broadcast technology has attracted the attention of multiple media reports such as reports of CCTV, Zhejiang Satellite TV, China News Service, CGTN and so forth, who experienced 5G holographic live broadcasts superimposed by 3D dynamic reconstruction and transmission technology. WiMi Hologram Cloud will list IPO in the United States, and China's 5G holographic AI vision company has been profitable and plans to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market. 5G holographic applications will bring great commercial value to humans.

WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud published its IPO prospectus globally on June 27, 2019 in the United States. Its net profits exceeded 89 million yuan in 2018, making profits for two consecutive years. The IPO of WiMi Hologram Cloud was listed at NASDAQ Global Board, and as the first share of global holographic AI vision, the profit growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud, which was established only four years ago, is expected to be explosive in the future.

Currently, the relatively mature applications of holographic AI include entertainment and advertising industry. With the improvement of people's understanding and acceptance of this technology, holographic AI advertisements will be adopted by more brand owners, and holographic Ai shopping will gradually become popular in the e-commerce platform. In addition, as holographic AI technology matures, more application fields will be developed to expand the value of this technology. The listing of the first share of IPO of holographic AI vision at NASDAQ in the United States will ignite the enthusiasm of AI vision companies in listing. (* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019)

WiMi Hologram Cloud has the leading AR holographic application platform in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, WiMi Hologram Cloud is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China in terms of total revenue in 2017. In addition, WIMI established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR contents and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyright, WiMi Hologram Cloud ranks the first in the Chinese holographic AR industry. Throughout the year 2018, WiMi Hologram Cloud had approximately 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights and 219 technology patents. WiMi Hologram Cloud is dedicated to meeting the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users by its holographic technologies. According to Frost & Sullivan, the holographic AR application platform operated by WiMi Hologram Cloud covers the most extensive types of holographic AR products in China. The comprehensive platform application of WIMI Holographic Cloud is a key factor that distinguishes WiMi Hologram Cloud from its competitors.

WIMI Holographic cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain its industry leadership and create an ecological business model. At present, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technologies are also being upgraded in order to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. WiMi Hologram Cloud is targeted at building a commercial ecological system based on the application of holographic technology.

Along with the arrival of the 5G era, the future seems not to be no longer so far away. Unconsciously, holographic communication gradually reveals the possibility of realization. As the first share of IPO of 5G communication hologram application listed at NASDAQ in the United States, WiMi Hologram Cloud give us confidence to look forward to the future.

* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019

