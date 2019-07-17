sprite-preloader
17.07.2019 | 08:31
Ganapati plc - Lifting of suspension of trading

PR Newswire

London, July 16

17 July 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Lifting of suspensionof trading

The Directors of Ganapati plc (NEX: GANP) hereby announce that following a suspension of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the 2 July 2019, the Directors are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension in their Ordinary Shares.

The trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the NEX Exchange Growth Market will commence at 7:30am on Wednesday17 July 2019.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com


© 2019 PR Newswire

