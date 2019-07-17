Ganapati plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 January 2019
17 July 2019
Ganapatiplc
("Ganapati" or "the Company")
Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 January 2019
Ganapati Plc are pleased to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2019.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
|I am pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended 31 January 2019 for Ganapati Plc ("Ganapati" or "the Company").
|This has been a period of significant progress which has seen global expansion, exciting new product development and the emerging of our wholly owned subsidiary company, GanaEight Coin Limited ("G8C") which will utilise blockchain technology and online casino gaming to unlock economic value through the integration of a blockchain platform.
|The Company continues to develop its software ("Apps") for the social media and consumer games markets: BUZZ POP, a free app for communications involving video messaging, Zapppi, an instant billboard commentary service and MY list, a curation service for the building up of lists.
|Ganapati is endorsing its position in the entertainment sector by producing a branded product range for the iGaming industry building on Japanese imagery, animation and technology.
|An important focus during the year under review has been the work undertaken by G8C who has appointed Grant Thornton to oversee the registration of a Whitepaper with the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") in the preparation of an innovative method of combining online casinos and blockchain technology so delivering in due course a transparent, accessible online casino (see below under 'G8C Online Casino Platform').
|Financial Review
|The results for the Group for the year ended 31 January 2019 include:
|2019
|2018
|£
|£
|Loss for the year
|33,508,386
|14,238,296
|Revenue to external customers
|3,175,665
|2,947,724
|Total assets
|18,358,534
|18,661,961
|Cash at bank
|2,164,905
|1,311,230
|Loss per share
|(105p)
|(45p)
|Through its subsidiary company GPJ Venture Capital LLC, Ganapati is attracting the interest of high-net worth investors in Japan through the issuing of three-year bonds which offer an attractive coupon. The Company is pleased to report that the level of renewals by early stage investors reaching the expiration of the first three-years period, continues at a high level.
|The Market Trading Facility
|The Company shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London.
|G8C Online Casino Platform
|During the year under review, GanaEight Coin Limited ("G8C"), which is based in Malta, and as explained above, intends to launch an online casino platform utilising blockchain technology. Application for the G8C's Virtual Financial Asset ("VFA") to be admitted to trading on the Distributed Ledger Technology Exchange is expected to be made with the MFSA in the third quarter of 2019 and approval by the competent authority in Malta cannot be guaranteed. However, G8C, through its fellow subsidiary GPJ Venture Capital LLC, has begun the Token Pre-Sale via a Initial Virtual Financial Asset Offering to fund the development of a blockchain platform which is designed to use a token as a chip for payment and utility functions that can be used for online casino betting on the platform. The potential sale of tokens may have a significant benefit on the financing needs of the Group.
|Other information and explanations
|Board Changes
|There were no Board changes during the year under review. Since the year end, on 7 February 2019, we have welcomed Mr Yutaka Iwakiri as a director, and on 31 May 2019 Mr Taku Sawada resigned to pursue his own business interests.
|Corporate Governance
|Reflecting the expansion of the Group there has been a greatly increased communication between the directors. Mr Toshitaka Nakajima and Mr Hayato Terai have been, and continue to be, regular visitors to the subsidiary operations and visit London frequently for meetings with the Chairman and the Company advisors. The Chairman has visited Malta on two occasions to take part in Company functions.
|Post Period End Results
|There have been two significant events since the end of the reporting year. Firstly, the Company has achieved its target of generating two new games a month and secondly has been the production of the third draft White Paper being prepared by G8C bringing closer the application to the Malta Regulatory Authorities.
|Outlook
|This has been a year of real achievement by the very hard-working directors and our staff colleagues. The production of games is accelerating all the time and the G8C Online Casino Platform has the potential to transform Ganapati into a market leader.
|Should this happen, and as yet it cannot be guaranteed, the returns in due course for our shareholders will be significant.
|On behalf of the Board
|Tony Drury
|Chairman
|15 July 2019
The Directors of Ganapatiplcaccept responsibility for this announcement.
GANAPATI PLC
GROUP PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
|2019
|2018
|Notes
|£
|£
|Revenue
|3
|3,175,665
|2,947,724
|Gross profit
|3,175,665
|2,947,724
|Administrative expenses
|(35,979,740)
|(17,733,006)
|Other operating income
|4
|1,147,446
|844,603
|Operating loss
|6
|(31,656,629)
|(13,940,679)
|Interest receivable and similar income
|10
|13
|3
|Interest payable and similar expenses
|11
|(133,901)
|(297,620)
|Loss before taxation
|(31,790,517)
|(14,238,296)
|Tax on loss
|12
|(1,717,869)
|-
|Loss for the financial year
|(33,508,386)
|(14,238,296)
|Loss for the financial year is attributable to:
|- Owners of the parent company
|(33,521,640)
|(14,258,881)
|- Non-controlling interests
|13,254
|20,585
|(33,508,386)
|(14,238,296)
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of
the parent company
|Basic loss per share (pence)
|5
|(105) p
|(45) p
|The Profit and Loss Account has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.
GANAPATI PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
|2019
|2018
|£
|£
|Loss for the year
|(33,508,386)
|(14,238,296)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|(33,508,386)
|(14,238,296)
|Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to:
|- Owners of the parent company
|(33,521,640)
|(14,258,881)
|- Non-controlling interests
|13,254
|20,585
|(33,508,386)
|(14,238,296)
GANAPATI PLC
GROUP BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019
|2019
|2018
|Notes
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed assets
|Systems development
|13
|12,212,259
|14,535,008
|Purchased intangible assets
|2,487
|-
|Goodwill
|105,843
|-
|Tangible assets
|14
|336,536
|247,848
|12,657,125
|14,782,856
|Current assets
|Debtors
|16
|3,536,504
|2,567,875
|Cash at bank and in hand
|2,164,905
|1,311,230
|5,701,409
|3,879,105
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|17
|(14,566,073)
|(2,794,235)
|Net current (liabilities)/assets
|(8,864,664)
|1,084,870
|Total assets less current liabilities
|3,792,461
|15,867,726
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|18
|(68,603,127)
|(47,768,206)
|Net liabilities
|(64,810,666)
|(31,900,480)
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|20
|319,926
|319,926
|Share premium account
|396,526
|396,526
|Capital reserve
|598,200
|Profit and loss reserves
|(66,247,667)
|(32,726,027)
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
|(64,933,015)
|(32,009,575)
|Non-controlling interests
|122,349
|109,095
|(64,810,666)
|(31,900,480)
|The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 15 July 2019 and are signed on its behalf by:
|..............................
|Mr A Drury
|Director
GANAPATI PLC
COMPANY BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019
|2019
|2018
|Notes
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed assets
|Intangible assets
|13
|5,942,309
|7,567,366
|Tangible assets
|14
|175,125
|94,030
|Investments in subsidiaries
|15
|514,669
|446,779
|Intercompany long term loan
|14,158,079
|-
|20,790,182
|8,108,175
|Current assets
|Debtors
|16
|14,076,859
|9,960,857
|Cash at bank and in hand
|294,959
|60,473
|14,371,818
|10,021,330
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|17
|(10,322,357)
|(793,987)
|Net current assets
|4,049,461
|9,227,343
|Total assets less current liabilities
|24,839,643
|17,335,518
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|18
|(70,991,393)
|(49,692,249)
|Net liabilities
|(46,151,750)
|(32,356,731)
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|20
|319,926
|319,926
|Share premium account
|396,526
|396,526
|Capital reserve
|598,200
|-
|Profit and loss reserves
|(47,466,402)
|(33,073,183)
|Total equity
|(46,151,750)
|(32,356,731)
|As permitted by s408 Companies Act 2006, the company has not presented its own profit and loss account and related notes. The company's loss for the year was £14,393,219 (2018 - £14,346,366 loss).
|The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 15 July 2019 and are signed on its behalf by:
|..............................
|Mr A Drury
|Director
|Company Registration No. 08807827
GANAPATI PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
|Share capital
|Share premium account
|Capital reserve
|Profit and loss reserves
|Total controlling interest
|Non-controlling interest
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Balance at 1 February 2017
|308,197
|396,526
|-
|(18,467,146)
|(17,762,423)
|88,510
|(17,673,913)
|\
|Year ended 31 January 2018:
|Loss and total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(14,258,881)
|(14,258,881)
|20,585
|(14,238,296)
|Issue of share capital
|11,729
|-
|-
|-
|11,729
|-
|11,729
|Balance at 31 January 2018
|319,926
|396,526
|-
|(32,726,027)
|(32,009,575)
|109,095
|(31,900,480)
|Year ended 31 January 2019:
|Loss and total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(33,521,640)
|(33,521,640)
|13,254
|(33,508,386)
|Debt for equity swap
|-
|-
|598,200
|-
|598,200
|-
|598,200
|Balance at 31 January 2019
|319,926
|396,526
|598,200
|(66,247,667)
|(64,933,015)
|122,349
|(64,810,666)
GANAPATI PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
|Share capital
|Share premium account
|Capital reserve
|Profit and loss reserves
|Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Balance at 1 February 2017
|308,197
|396,526
|-
|(18,726,817)
|(18,022,094)
|Year ended 31 January 2018:
|Loss and total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(14,346,366)
|(14,346,366)
|Issue of share capital
|11,729
|-
|-
|-
|11,729
|Balance at 31 January 2018
|319,926
|396,526
|-
|(33,073,183)
|(32,356,731)
|Year ended 31 January 2019:
|Loss and total comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(14,393,219)
|(14,393,219)
|Debt for equity swap
|-
|-
|598,200
|-
|598,200
|Balance at 31 January 2019
|319,926
|396,526
|598,200
|(47,466,402)
|(46,151,750)
GANAPATI PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
|Group
|2019
|2018
|£
|£
|Operating activities
|Operating loss
|(33,508,386)
|(14,238,296)
|Adjusted for:
|Depreciation
|48,500
|92,181
|Amortisation of intangible assets
|3,090,368
|5,000,000
|Foreign taxation
|1,717,869
|-
|Interest received
|(13)
|(3)
|Net finance costs
|133,901
|297,620
|(Increase) / decrease in debtors
|(968,599)
|(599,791)
|(Decrease) / increase in creditors
|5,657,185
|17,345,679
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(23,829,175)
|7,897,390
|Investing activities
|Additions to intangible assets
|(767,619)
|(5,999,773)
|Additions to fixed tangible assets
|(137,189)
|(225,050)
|Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets
|-
|3,779
|Net proceeds from other investments and loans
|(522)
|Interest received
|3
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(904,808)
|(6,221,563)
|Financial activities
|Net proceeds from bonds issued
|19,997,701
|-
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|11,729
|Customer advances
|5,589,957
|-
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|(2,300,398)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|25,587,658
|(2,288,669)
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|853,675
|(1,064,781)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|1,311,230
|2,376,011
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|2,164,905
|1,311,230
GANAPATI PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
|Company
|2019
|2018
|£
|£
|Operating activities
|Operating loss
|(14,393,219)
|(14,346,366)
|Adjusted for:
|Depreciation
|26,428
|14,721
|Amortisation of intangible assets
|1,625,057
|5,000,000
|Interest received
|(13)
|(2)
|(Increase) / decrease in debtors
|(18,274,082)
|(7,355,157)
|(Decrease) / increase in creditors
|10,006,189
|638,725
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(21,009,640)
|(16,048,079)
|Investing activities
|Additions to intangible assets
|-
|(1,288,965)
|Additions to fixed tangible assets
|(107,523)
|(108,751)
|Acquisition of a subsidiary
|(67,890)
|-
|Interest received
|13
|3
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(175,400)
|(1,397,714)
|Financial activities
|Net proceeds from loans received
|21,419,526
|16,867,725
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|11,729
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|21,419,526
|16,879,454
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|234,486
|(566,339)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|60,473
|628,812
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|294,959
|60,473
