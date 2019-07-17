sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.07.2019 | 08:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ganapati plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 January 2019

Ganapati plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 January 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 16

17 July 2019

Ganapatiplc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 January 2019

Ganapati Plc are pleased to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2019.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended 31 January 2019 for Ganapati Plc ("Ganapati" or "the Company").
This has been a period of significant progress which has seen global expansion, exciting new product development and the emerging of our wholly owned subsidiary company, GanaEight Coin Limited ("G8C") which will utilise blockchain technology and online casino gaming to unlock economic value through the integration of a blockchain platform.
The Company continues to develop its software ("Apps") for the social media and consumer games markets: BUZZ POP, a free app for communications involving video messaging, Zapppi, an instant billboard commentary service and MY list, a curation service for the building up of lists.
Ganapati is endorsing its position in the entertainment sector by producing a branded product range for the iGaming industry building on Japanese imagery, animation and technology.
An important focus during the year under review has been the work undertaken by G8C who has appointed Grant Thornton to oversee the registration of a Whitepaper with the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA") in the preparation of an innovative method of combining online casinos and blockchain technology so delivering in due course a transparent, accessible online casino (see below under 'G8C Online Casino Platform').
Financial Review
The results for the Group for the year ended 31 January 2019 include:
20192018
££
Loss for the year33,508,38614,238,296
Revenue to external customers3,175,6652,947,724
Total assets18,358,53418,661,961
Cash at bank2,164,9051,311,230
Loss per share(105p)(45p)
Through its subsidiary company GPJ Venture Capital LLC, Ganapati is attracting the interest of high-net worth investors in Japan through the issuing of three-year bonds which offer an attractive coupon. The Company is pleased to report that the level of renewals by early stage investors reaching the expiration of the first three-years period, continues at a high level.
The Market Trading Facility
The Company shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London.
G8C Online Casino Platform
During the year under review, GanaEight Coin Limited ("G8C"), which is based in Malta, and as explained above, intends to launch an online casino platform utilising blockchain technology. Application for the G8C's Virtual Financial Asset ("VFA") to be admitted to trading on the Distributed Ledger Technology Exchange is expected to be made with the MFSA in the third quarter of 2019 and approval by the competent authority in Malta cannot be guaranteed. However, G8C, through its fellow subsidiary GPJ Venture Capital LLC, has begun the Token Pre-Sale via a Initial Virtual Financial Asset Offering to fund the development of a blockchain platform which is designed to use a token as a chip for payment and utility functions that can be used for online casino betting on the platform. The potential sale of tokens may have a significant benefit on the financing needs of the Group.
Other information and explanations
Board Changes
There were no Board changes during the year under review. Since the year end, on 7 February 2019, we have welcomed Mr Yutaka Iwakiri as a director, and on 31 May 2019 Mr Taku Sawada resigned to pursue his own business interests.
Corporate Governance
Reflecting the expansion of the Group there has been a greatly increased communication between the directors. Mr Toshitaka Nakajima and Mr Hayato Terai have been, and continue to be, regular visitors to the subsidiary operations and visit London frequently for meetings with the Chairman and the Company advisors. The Chairman has visited Malta on two occasions to take part in Company functions.

Post Period End Results
There have been two significant events since the end of the reporting year. Firstly, the Company has achieved its target of generating two new games a month and secondly has been the production of the third draft White Paper being prepared by G8C bringing closer the application to the Malta Regulatory Authorities.
Outlook
This has been a year of real achievement by the very hard-working directors and our staff colleagues. The production of games is accelerating all the time and the G8C Online Casino Platform has the potential to transform Ganapati into a market leader.
Should this happen, and as yet it cannot be guaranteed, the returns in due course for our shareholders will be significant.
On behalf of the Board
Tony Drury
Chairman
15 July 2019

The Directors of Ganapatiplcaccept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



GANAPATI PLC
GROUP PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

20192018
Notes££
Revenue33,175,6652,947,724
Gross profit3,175,6652,947,724
Administrative expenses(35,979,740)(17,733,006)
Other operating income 41,147,446844,603
Operating loss6(31,656,629)(13,940,679)

Interest receivable and similar income10133
Interest payable and similar expenses11(133,901)(297,620)
Loss before taxation(31,790,517)(14,238,296)
Tax on loss12(1,717,869)-
Loss for the financial year(33,508,386)(14,238,296)
Loss for the financial year is attributable to:
- Owners of the parent company(33,521,640)(14,258,881)
- Non-controlling interests13,25420,585
(33,508,386)(14,238,296)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of
the parent company
Basic loss per share (pence) 5(105) p(45) p
The Profit and Loss Account has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

20192018
££
Loss for the year(33,508,386)(14,238,296)
Other comprehensive income--
Total comprehensive income for the year(33,508,386)(14,238,296)
Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to:
- Owners of the parent company(33,521,640)(14,258,881)
- Non-controlling interests13,25420,585
(33,508,386)(14,238,296)
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
GROUP BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019

20192018
Notes££££
Fixed assets
Systems development1312,212,25914,535,008
Purchased intangible assets2,487-
Goodwill105,843-
Tangible assets14336,536247,848
12,657,12514,782,856
Current assets
Debtors163,536,5042,567,875
Cash at bank and in hand2,164,9051,311,230
5,701,4093,879,105
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year17(14,566,073)(2,794,235)
Net current (liabilities)/assets(8,864,664)1,084,870
Total assets less current liabilities3,792,46115,867,726
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year18(68,603,127)(47,768,206)
Net liabilities(64,810,666)(31,900,480)
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital20319,926319,926
Share premium account396,526396,526
Capital reserve598,200
Profit and loss reserves(66,247,667)(32,726,027)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company(64,933,015)(32,009,575)
Non-controlling interests122,349109,095
(64,810,666)(31,900,480)
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 15 July 2019 and are signed on its behalf by:
..............................
Mr A Drury
Director
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
COMPANY BALANCE SHEET
AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019

20192018
Notes££££
Fixed assets
Intangible assets135,942,3097,567,366
Tangible assets14175,12594,030
Investments in subsidiaries15514,669446,779
Intercompany long term loan14,158,079-
20,790,1828,108,175
Current assets
Debtors1614,076,8599,960,857
Cash at bank and in hand294,95960,473
14,371,81810,021,330
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year17(10,322,357)(793,987)
Net current assets4,049,4619,227,343
Total assets less current liabilities24,839,64317,335,518
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year18(70,991,393)(49,692,249)
Net liabilities(46,151,750)(32,356,731)
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital20319,926319,926
Share premium account396,526396,526
Capital reserve598,200-
Profit and loss reserves(47,466,402)(33,073,183)
Total equity(46,151,750)(32,356,731)
As permitted by s408 Companies Act 2006, the company has not presented its own profit and loss account and related notes. The company's loss for the year was £14,393,219 (2018 - £14,346,366 loss).
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 15 July 2019 and are signed on its behalf by:
..............................
Mr A Drury
Director
Company Registration No. 08807827
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

Share capitalShare premium accountCapital reserveProfit and loss reservesTotal controlling interestNon-controlling interestTotal
£££££££
Balance at 1 February 2017308,197396,526-(18,467,146)(17,762,423)88,510(17,673,913)
\
Year ended 31 January 2018:
Loss and total comprehensive income for the year---(14,258,881)(14,258,881)20,585(14,238,296)
Issue of share capital11,729---11,729-11,729
Balance at 31 January 2018319,926396,526-(32,726,027)(32,009,575)109,095(31,900,480)
Year ended 31 January 2019:
Loss and total comprehensive income for the year---(33,521,640)(33,521,640)13,254(33,508,386)
Debt for equity swap--598,200- 598,200- 598,200
Balance at 31 January 2019319,926396,526598,200(66,247,667)(64,933,015)122,349(64,810,666)
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

Share capitalShare premium accountCapital reserveProfit and loss reservesTotal
£££££
Balance at 1 February 2017308,197396,526 -(18,726,817)(18,022,094)
Year ended 31 January 2018:
Loss and total comprehensive income for the year---(14,346,366)(14,346,366)
Issue of share capital11,729---11,729
Balance at 31 January 2018319,926396,526-(33,073,183)(32,356,731)
Year ended 31 January 2019:
Loss and total comprehensive income for the year---(14,393,219)(14,393,219)
Debt for equity swap--598,200- 598,200
Balance at 31 January 2019319,926396,526598,200(47,466,402)(46,151,750)
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

Group
20192018
££
Operating activities
Operating loss(33,508,386)(14,238,296)
Adjusted for:
Depreciation48,50092,181
Amortisation of intangible assets3,090,3685,000,000
Foreign taxation1,717,869-
Interest received(13)(3)
Net finance costs133,901297,620
(Increase) / decrease in debtors(968,599)(599,791)
(Decrease) / increase in creditors5,657,18517,345,679
Net cash used in operating activities(23,829,175)7,897,390
Investing activities
Additions to intangible assets(767,619)(5,999,773)
Additions to fixed tangible assets(137,189)(225,050)
Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets-3,779
Net proceeds from other investments and loans(522)
Interest received3
Net cash used in investing activities(904,808)(6,221,563)
Financial activities
Net proceeds from bonds issued19,997,701-
Proceeds from issue of shares-11,729
Customer advances5,589,957-
Repayment of borrowings-(2,300,398)
Net cash used in financing activities25,587,658(2,288,669)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents853,675(1,064,781)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period1,311,2302,376,011
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period2,164,9051,311,230
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.



GANAPATI PLC
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

Company
20192018
££
Operating activities
Operating loss(14,393,219)(14,346,366)
Adjusted for:
Depreciation26,42814,721
Amortisation of intangible assets1,625,0575,000,000
Interest received(13)(2)
(Increase) / decrease in debtors(18,274,082)(7,355,157)
(Decrease) / increase in creditors10,006,189638,725
Net cash used in operating activities(21,009,640)(16,048,079)
Investing activities
Additions to intangible assets-(1,288,965)
Additions to fixed tangible assets(107,523)(108,751)
Acquisition of a subsidiary(67,890)-
Interest received133
Net cash used in investing activities(175,400)(1,397,714)
Financial activities
Net proceeds from loans received21,419,52616,867,725
Proceeds from issue of shares-11,729
Repayment of borrowings--
Net cash used in financing activities21,419,52616,879,454
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents234,486(566,339)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period60,473628,812
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period294,95960,473
The notes on pages 19 to 32 form part of these financial statements.

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta