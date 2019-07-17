Taxi2Airport.com: The Taj Mahal - The Most Popular 'Wonder of the World' on Social Media

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taj Mahal in India has been found to be the most popular of the New7Wonders of the World on social media.

The international taxi platform, Taxi2Airport , analysed the social engagement with the New7Wonders of the World by looking at the number of Facebook likes on posts about these wonders, Twitter followers of pages of these wonders, Instagram hashtags, tagging these monuments and pins on Pinterest related to these wonders. The results of this analysis were then ranked in the Social Engagement Index 2019 where special buildings and constructions were ranked on a 100-point scale.

Indian wonder of the world

With a total of 94 points, the Taj Mahal is the most popular wonder of the world on social media. The white marble mausoleum of Agra scores best on Facebook and Twitter, with 929,544 likes on Facebook and 179,187 followers on Twitter. On Pinterest and Instagram, however, the Taj Mahal finishes in third place in terms of popularity.

Chichén Itzá - the runner-up

Chichén Itzá in Yucatán (Mexico) placed second in the social engagement index, with a total of 92 points. In terms of social engagement, Chichén received the most points from Pinterest, with a total of 2,587 pins. On Facebook and Twitter, the famous city of the Mayas ranked second, whereas on Instagram, it ranked fifth.

Ranking the other Wonders of the World

At the third position, according to Taxi2Airport, is Machu Picchu with 89 points, followed by the Colosseum of Rome (88 points), The Great Wall of China (81 points), The Christ Redeemer in Brazil (81 points) and Petra (Jordan) (77 points). Despite the relatively 'positive' ranking of Petra on Facebook (fifth place), this historic and archaeological city scores poorly on every other social media platform, ranking last.

The Social Engagement Index can be found here: https://www.taxi2airport.com/en/blog/wonders-social-index/

NOTES TO EDITOR

The results of the social engagement index are based on a point system. For each social media platform, every Wonder started at 70 points, where they could receive 98 points in total, per social media platform.

Per social media platform, the Wonders received points, ranging from 1 point (least engagement) to 7 (most engagement). 0 points= score 70 (starting point), 1 point= score 74, 2 points= score 78, 3 points= score 82, 4 points= score 86, 5 points= score 90, 6 points= score 94 and 7 points= score 98. The total score is based on an average of all points per social media platform.