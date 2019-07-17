Acquisition to enhance LTI's Mosaic platform with deep learning, NLP, and visualization capabilities

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lymbyc, a specialist AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics company. The acquisition further strengthens LTI's fast-growing digital and analytics offerings.

Founded in 2012, Lymbyc is headquartered in Bengaluru, India and has customers in the USA, UK, Africa, and India. The company is well recognized for its unique capabilities in analytics and data-sciences space. The core of Lymbyc's capabilities are centered around a proprietary product, Leni, which solves for the entire spectrum of descriptive to predictive business insights, leveraging deep learning, Natural Language Processing, data visualization and predictive analytics. Leni is a virtual analyst that allows users to conversationally access information and insights.

With growing dependence on data, global enterprises need to be better at data discovery, agile analytics, and ability to process large datasets. Lymbyc's expertise in these spheres will enhance LTI's Mosaic platform to provide differentiated analytics solutions in a SaaS model.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, LTI, said: "We believe self-service capabilities for AI and advanced analytics will be the next wave of disruption in the marketplace, and Lymbyc brings this capability to our Mosaic platform. Leni by Lymbyc is an industry-agnostic platform that solves business user's need for experience, speed, and comprehension. I welcome Lymbyc's experienced management team and all its employees to the LTI family."

Satyakam Mohanty, Founder CEO, Lymbycsaid: "As a strategic business partner of LTI during last year, we have seen first hand how LTI is leading data and digital transformation agenda for its clients. With AI becoming increasingly mainstream, we are excited to join hands with LTI and to help a larger and richer set of clients. Leni, our AI-based Virtual Analyst, is perfectly suited to deliver better value to business users and maximize their information and analytics investments."

LTI and Lymbyc have been strategic partners for last one year, and have collaborated to deliver unique solutions to several leading global enterprises.

Lymbyc is the fifth acquisition by LTI since the company got listed in 2016. Earlier this year, the company acquired Ruletronics, a boutique Pega Consulting company, and N+P (NEILSEN+PARTNER), a Temenos Wealthsuite specialist.

About LTI:

Larsen Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 28,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

About Lymbyc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.:

Lymbyc (previously known as Ma Foi Analytics) was founded in 2012 to build a robust analytical product that melded advanced technology, and strong data science and insights foundations, to empower the business leader at the point of decision making. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Lymbyc has served varied clients across the USA, UK, and India. Founded by Satyakam Mohanty, Lymbyc offers a virtual analyst, bringing to life his core mission of creating a platform to extend the insights domain beyond tools for analysts, to approximate the human analyst themselves. Satyakam's co-founder, Ashish Rishi, has led Leni's creation passionately, and together they have strived to bring Lymbyc's core vision to its fruition. More information at https://www.lymbyc.com

