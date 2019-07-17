Asia Digital Currency Limited: World Digital Currency Bank Was Officially Established in Suriname of South America

HONGKONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / On July 15, Suriname, South America, officially announced the establishment of the World Digital Currency Bank (WDC). According to information, the bank's Asia-Pacific headquarters is located in Hong Kong, China, uses Hong Kong's status as a financial bridgehead and digital currency as a starting point to carry out multi-level banking business.

At the Hong Kong conference, Thor, WDC Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated WDC's future three major upgrades in comparison with traditional banks. First, it would bring the blockchain technology model and cost advantages into full play in the markets of payment, mortgage loan and bill financing; Second, it would establish a new "self-circulation" ecological chain, and solve the pain points of traditional banks from the three dimensions of efficiency, cost and trust; Third, it would explore and establish a "currency standard" financial system with "digital currency" as the core.

At present, WDC and Asia Digital Currency Limited signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Kowloon, Hong Kong, to reach a consensus on the global payment promotion business of ACU, and will devote its bank's professional qualifications and industry resources to promote the rapid implementation of ACU RMB stable currency.

ACU is a blockchain application developed based on the Ethereum ERC2.0 standard and is issued by Asia Digital Currency Limited in Hong Kong. With the participation of auditing institutions, ACU will take offshore RMB as the settlement standard and pay according to the offshore RMB 1:1. RMB 1 trillion will be issued in the first period, which is mainly used for the global payment business of ACU, and the global circulation of RMB will be realized through different levels of layout.

In addition, WDC also plans to set up a digital currency banking association to maintain the industry market order and promote the healthy development of digital currency in the banking industry.

In recent years, the development trend of digital currency cannot be halted, and that "embrace and change" will gradually become the consensus of the financial world. As early as February 14 this year, JPMorgan Chase, the largest commercial bank in the United States, has announced the issuance of cryptocurrency - JPM Coin.

The establishment of WDC will not only play a leading role in financial institutions' demonstration in the layout of digital currency assets, but will also become a booster for promoting the development of digital currency, and will provide new business growth for the stagnant banking industry. We can expect that more and similar digital currency banks will develop all over the world in the future.

