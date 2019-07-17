Overall, 31 renewable energy projects have pre-qualified for the final phase of the auction. The outcome of the procurement exercise will be announced on July 22. Around 300 MW of capacity will be allocated.Argentina's Secretariat of Energy announced that 31 renewable energy projects will compete in the final phase of the so-called "mini" auction for clean energies, whose results will be announced on July 22. Overall, 52 projects had been admitted to the preliminary phase of the procurement exercise. According to the Argentinean government, the average bids for the solar technology - at $57.9/MWh ...

