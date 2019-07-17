



TOKYO, July 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces that it will open its new brand center, MI-Garden GINZA, to showcase the combination of inspired design, time-tested engineering, and pioneering technologies that the Mitsubishi Motors brand and its brand message "Drive your Ambition" represent.MI-Garden GINZA, located in metropolitan Tokyo, will provide visitors with a dedicated space to explore the Mitsubishi Motors vehicles and technologies that embody its brand message, and demonstrate how they can be incorporated into their lives. The "M" in the center's name stands for Mitsubishi, while the "I" is for intelligent, ingenious, inspiration and interaction. This naming aims at making MI-Garden GINZA a place that offers inspiration, new ideas and help expand one's field of possibilities through the medium of expertly designed vehicles to everyone who visitsDuring opening weeks, electric SUV MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT will be on display at the center, offering visitors the opportunity to view what the future of the company's high-performance electric cars will look like. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the new outdoor leisure experience by powering camping outfits directly from the Outlander PHEV, in addition to experiencing the possibilities of a sustainable energy lifestyle leveraging Vehicle-to-Home energy system - MMC's new Dendo Drive House(1).To provide an overall relaxing and sustainable lifestyle experience, 100 percent of the energy used at MI-Garden GINZA will be from renewable resources, with which MI-Garden GINZA brews coffee from popular New Zealand-based coffee roaster Allpress Espresso(2) alongside a menu of food items made by meticulously selected and prepared ingredients.MI-Garden GINZA, which aims to become a new symbol of Ginza, will also host a variety of events at the inviting green garden area, a rarity in a highly urbanized area, allowing the center to be a fun and supportive facility for the community(1) Dendo Drive House is a package of systems conceptualized for households, comprised of electric vehicles and vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging devices, solar panels, and household-use rechargeable batteries, sold as a comprehensive service that incorporates everything from sales and installation to post-sale maintenance. Dendo Drive House makes it possible to use power generated by the house to charge cars and conversely to supply power back into households from cars, offering a variety of benefits to customers such as cutting down on their electricity bills while offering convenience as an emergency power supply in case of emergencies, and more.(2) Allpress Espresso is a roastery that originated in Auckland, New Zealand. Their first location in Japan, in Kiyosumi-shirakawa, Tokyo opened in 2013. https://jp.allpressespresso.com/Name: MI-Garden GINZAAddress: 2-6-3 Ginza, Chuo Ward, TokyoOpen Period: 12th of September 2019 - August 2022About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.