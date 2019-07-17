Applied Systems: BHL Launches Digital Transformation via Applied Epic

Chartered Insurance Broker live on Applied Epic to gain a consolidated view across the entire business with a single application

Brighton, UK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that the BHL Group (incorporating BHIB Insurance Brokers, and Churchill Insurance Consultants) has launched its digital transformation with the successful implementation of Applied Epic, the world's fastest-growing and most widely-used broker management system. Leveraging Applied Epic, BHL consolidated two disparate systems to a single broker management system to manage and view their entire book of business across multiple lines of business, three locations and more than 120 users. The broker has also integrated a customer self-service portal and mobile app to more seamlessly connect staff with customers.



"As we continue to aim for high growth goals, we needed a technology strategy and partner that combines advanced software with unique industry expertise to create the efficiencies and growth drivers to support our business today and in the future," said Ashwin Mistry OBE ACII, chairman, BHL Group. "Applied Systems is the only software house with the global scale and expertise to be able to deliver the most advanced system available in the market and implement at speed, enabling us to focus on where we are needed most - with our customers."



Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance brokers to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of customer and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic's scalable software architecture provides brokers with multiple global locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.



"We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking broker, such as BHL, that has dedicated the effort to digitally transform," said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. "Utilising the only open, integrated management system in the industry to manage all lines of business and connect with insureds and insurers, BHL is providing a digital experience for staff and customers to ensure success and longevity for their business."



