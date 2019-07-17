Samba TV Names Industry Veteran David Barker as Managing Director for Europe

Accomplished Technology Executive to Accelerate International Growth for Global Leader in TV Data and Analytics

LONDON, July 17, 2019, the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, today announced that David Barker has joined the company as its Managing Director, Europe. In this new role Barker will lead the company's continued growth across Europe, and will be based at Samba TV's London office reporting to the company's CRO, Dan Ackerman.



"David has led the go-to-market strategy for several transformative media companies in Europe and we are confident he will replicate his past successes at Samba," said Ashwin Navin, CEO of Samba TV. "The market for TV data and analytics in Europe is now being shaped by Samba's data, the same way it did in the US when we launched the first cross screen advertising and attribution solutions using Smart TV data. We are excited to have David's leadership at the helm of what is the industry's largest TV data footprint in Europe."

Barker joins Samba TV after spending more than five years at Amobee as the Managing Director and Senior Vice President, EMEA, where he spearheaded the company's growth across the region from the region's headquarters in London. Prior to Amobee, Barker held senior executive roles at Enpocket and Hyperlink which were acquired by Nokia and Cable & Wireless respectively.

Barker was also a UK and European Board Member of the Mobile Marketing Association and Chairman of the MMA Advertising Standards Committee, where he co-authored and implemented the first-ever European mobile advertising codes of practice. Barker graduated from Thames Valley University with a Bachelor's degree in Models of European Integration with Marketing.

"Samba TV has tremendous market traction and momentum across Europe and an incredible team," said David Barker. "With ground-breaking technology and a wealth of TV data to leverage, I look forward to helping marketers solve some of the most challenging problems that arise from media fragmentation, as well as help Samba accelerate its position in the region."

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a San Francisco-based data and analytics company focused on a next-generation television experience that helps viewers discover content, and enables advertisers to plan, reach and measure TV audiences more effectively. Samba's solutions are powered by the world's most comprehensive and diverse real-time viewership dataset across broadcast, cable, OTT, and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, augmented by set-top boxes and mapped to connected digital devices, Samba TV informs media strategy with the analysis of TV viewership, amplifies brand messaging with cross-screen campaigns, and quantifies performance by holistically measuring reach, frequency and conversion across TV and digital platforms. For more information, please visit platform.samba.tv and follow @Samba_tv.

