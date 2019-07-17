Automation in horizontal directional drilling techniques is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market. Modern drilling systems are being incorporated with automated process control and digital instrumentation. Market players are offering automated step by step instructions to optimize the horizontal directional drilling of wells. The automation of horizontal direction drilling improves production efficiency, profitability, and consistency, which will boost market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global horizontal directional drilling market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International Inc., and Weatherford International Plc., competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the highest horizontal directional drilling market share throughout the forecast period because of the increasing deployment of this technique for extracting oil and natural gas from shale reservoirs. However, the market will register significant growth in the APAC region, because of the continuous growth of both onshore and offshore projects in the emerging economies of the region including China and India," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five horizontal directional drilling market vendors

Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC

Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC operates in four segments: oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbomachinery process solutions, and digital solutions. The company offers AutoTrak Xtreme motor-powered RSS and AutoTrak Curve high-build rate RSS for horizontal directional drilling.

Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co. runs its operations through two segments: completion and production, and drilling and evaluation. The company's key offering includes: horizontal directional drilling equipment. The company offers rotating, push-the-bit, and point-the-bit RSS for horizontal directional drilling. The product offering includes Geo-Pilot Dirigo, Geo-Pilot Duro, Geo-Pilot GXT, Geo-Pilot Rotary, and iCruise Intelligent RSS.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd. runs its operations through five segments: U.S. drilling, Canada drilling, international drilling, drilling solutions, and rig technologies. The company specializes in advanced wellbore placement solutions and is a leading provider of directional drilling and MWD systems and automated survey services for unconventional markets. The product offering includes Blue Force mud motors and OrientXpress RSS.

Scientific Drilling International Inc.

Scientific Drilling International Inc. provides tools and sensors for horizontal directional drilling activities in extreme environmental conditions. These tools include drilling motors, RSS, and MWD systems. Drilling motors include TiTAN22 and TiTAN HD, while RSS include HALO.

Weatherford International Plc

Weatherford International Plc runs its operations through two segments: western hemisphere and eastern hemisphere. The company offers equipment associated with directional drilling. These include RSS, directional drilling motors, and MWD systems.

