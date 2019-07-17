OL GROUPE: CANCELS AND REPLACES - HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT JUNE 30, 2019

OL GROUPE
SA french corporation with a capital of € 88 428 123.44
Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 Decines-Charpieu
421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 1st 2019
Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:
- 288,984 shares
- € 219,190.85
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 395
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 334
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155,278 shares for € 462,227.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 160,810 shares for € 491,300.64
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|395
|155,278
|462,227.85
|334
|160,810
|491,300.64
|04/01/2019
|1
|1
|2.80
|1
|1
|2.80
|08/01/2019
|1
|1
|2.81
|1
|1
|2.81
|09/01/2019
|7
|1,362
|3,799.98
|-
|-
|-
|10/01/2019
|-
|-
|-
|5
|546
|1,528.80
|11/01/2019
|1
|1
|2.80
|8
|846
|2,368.80
|14/01/2019
|4
|107
|299.60
|17
|5,509
|15,425.20
|15/01/2019
|9
|1,500
|4,125.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/01/2019
|1
|300
|813.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/01/2019
|-
|-
|-
|3
|500
|1,375.00
|18/01/2019
|3
|800
|2,192.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/01/2019
|1
|1
|2.78
|1
|1
|2.78
|24/01/2019
|1
|500
|1,380.00
|5
|415
|1,157.85
|25/01/2019
|1
|1
|2.75
|2
|2
|5.54
|28/01/2019
|3
|300
|828.00
|3
|342
|954.18
|29/01/2019
|2
|214
|592.78
|3
|243
|677.97
|30/01/2019
|9
|1,487
|4,118.99
|-
|-
|-
|31/01/2019
|8
|1,400
|3,892.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/02/2019
|1
|1
|2.77
|2
|11
|30.80
|04/02/2019
|2
|1,500
|4,155.00
|1
|790
|2,212.00
|05/02/2019
|1
|1
|2.79
|6
|3,000
|8,430.00
|06/02/2019
|-
|-
|-
|11
|6,200
|17,670.00
|07/02/2019
|5
|1,000
|2,850.00
|3
|3,100
|8,866.00
|08/02/2019
|1
|1,500
|4,275.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/02/2019
|5
|1,001
|2,822.82
|-
|-
|-
|12/02/2019
|3
|999
|2,817.18
|-
|-
|-
|13/02/2019
|-
|-
|-
|8
|9,200
|26,496.00
|14/02/2019
|-
|-
|-
|15
|8,900
|26,433.00
|15/02/2019
|4
|500
|1,485.00
|10
|4,000
|12,080.00
|18/02/2019
|3
|2,500
|7,400.00
|3
|800
|2,400.00
|19/02/2019
|1
|1,000
|2,970.00
|3
|1,000
|3,030.00
|20/02/2019
|14
|3,720
|11,160.00
|1
|1,000
|3,040.00
|21/02/2019
|4
|1,000
|3,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/02/2019
|6
|1,000
|3,010.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/02/2019
|4
|1,410
|4,187.70
|-
|-
|-
|26/02/2019
|1
|12
|35.40
|1
|500
|1,505.00
|27/02/2019
|2
|11
|32.78
|4
|371
|1,120.42
|28/02/2019
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|36
|108.72
|01/03/2019
|2
|1,000
|3,000.00
|7
|1,095
|3,306.90
|06/03/2019
|2
|1,000
|2,990.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/03/2019
|2
|1,000
|3,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/03/2019
|1
|1,000
|3,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/03/2019
|6
|2,070
|6,189.30
|-
|-
|-
|13/03/2019
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2,000
|6,060.00
|14/03/2019
|17
|8,876
|26,095.44
|-
|-
|-
|15/03/2019
|2
|1,124
|3,270.84
|-
|-
|-
|18/03/2019
|3
|1,000
|2,940.00
|2
|534
|1,580.64
|19/03/2019
|-
|-
|-
|2
|466
|1,379.36
|20/03/2019
|1
|1
|2.97
|4
|2,501
|7,427.97
|21/03/2019
|3
|501
|1,477.95
|1
|1
|2.95
|22/03/2019
|4
|472
|1,387.68
|6
|1,001
|2,972.97
|25/03/2019
|5
|1,629
|4,789.26
|-
|-
|-
|26/03/2019
|-
|-
|-
|1
|335
|998.30
|27/03/2019
|3
|1,000
|2,930.00
|1
|1
|2.96
|28/03/2019
|1
|1,000
|2,950.00
|6
|1,091
|3,229.36
|29/03/2019
|2
|1,000
|2,940.00
|1
|10
|29.80
|03/04/2019
|18
|7,310
|21,418.30
|-
|-
|-
|04/04/2019
|2
|2,000
|5,840.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/04/2019
|2
|21
|61.32
|2
|1,001
|2,952.95
|08/04/2019
|11
|2,500
|7,350.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/04/2019
|4
|2,000
|5,900.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/04/2019
|4
|5,980
|17,401.80
|-
|-
|-
|11/04/2019
|8
|2,000
|5,860.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/04/2019
|1
|1,000
|2,920.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/04/2019
|15
|6,500
|18,915.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/04/2019
|5
|3,000
|8,760.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/04/2019
|6
|3,000
|8,670.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/04/2019
|5
|2,137
|6,197.30
|1
|294
|861.42
|24/04/2019
|2
|76
|218.88
|9
|1,706
|4,998.58
|25/04/2019
|6
|2,009
|5,826.10
|-
|-
|-
|26/04/2019
|3
|879
|2,531.52
|4
|583
|1,702.36
|29/04/2019
|-
|-
|-
|8
|5,823
|17,177.85
|03/05/2019
|1
|1
|2.97
|2
|158
|474.00
|06/05/2019
|17
|6,379
|18,881.84
|-
|-
|-
|07/05/2019
|5
|2,121
|6,214.53
|1
|1
|2.97
|08/05/2019
|2
|1,001
|2,952.95
|1
|1
|2.96
|09/05/2019
|3
|2,000
|5,880.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/05/2019
|5
|2,000
|5,820.00
|1
|2
|5.88
|13/05/2019
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6,143
|18,244.71
|16/05/2019
|-
|-
|-
|10
|3,854
|11,639.08
|17/05/2019
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2,200
|6,710.00
|20/05/2019
|2
|2,000
|6,080.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/05/2019
|5
|2,000
|6,080.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/05/2019
|39
|10,388
|30,956.24
|-
|-
|-
|27/05/2019
|-
|-
|-
|4
|2,000
|6,000.00
|28/05/2019
|3
|1,054
|3,140.92
|3
|1,500
|4,545.00
|29/05/2019
|6
|2,181
|6,521.19
|-
|-
|-
|30/05/2019
|8
|7,577
|22,806.77
|11
|10,120
|31,169.60
|31/05/2019
|2
|2,000
|6,020.00
|2
|1,380
|4,222.80
|03/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|7
|7,000
|21,700.00
|04/06/2019
|1
|2,000
|6,200.00
|6
|1,685
|5,257.20
|05/06/2019
|1
|1,000
|3,110.00
|10
|6,496
|20,332.48
|06/06/2019
|7
|4,185
|13,057.20
|3
|819
|2,571.66
|07/06/2019
|10
|5,415
|16,786.50
|-
|-
|-
|11/06/2019
|1
|100
|308.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2,000
|6,240.00
|13/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|21
|18,563
|59,030.34
|14/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|7
|8,943
|28,707.03
|17/06/2019
|4
|1,000
|3,210.00
|6
|3,994
|12,940.56
|18/06/2019
|1
|255
|816.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/06/2019
|8
|2,000
|6,480.00
|5
|2,224
|7,228.00
|20/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|16
|10,500
|34,650.00
|21/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|6
|881
|2,951.35
|24/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|8
|463
|1,541.79
|25/06/2019
|5
|7,000
|22,750.00
|3
|81
|266.49
|26/06/2019
|1
|2,000
|6,460.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/06/2019
|-
|-
|-
|8
|2,632
|8,606.64
|28/06/2019
|2
|1,405
|4,594.35
|8
|1,414
|4,652.06
