OL GROUPE: CANCELS AND REPLACES - HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT JUNE 30, 2019

OL GROUPE

SA french corporation with a capital of € 88 428 123.44

Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 Decines-Charpieu

421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2019

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:

288,984 shares

€ 219,190.85

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 395

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 334

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155,278 shares for € 462,227.85

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 160,810 shares for € 491,300.64

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

294,516 shares

€ 190,384.17

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 395 155,278 462,227.85 334 160,810 491,300.64 04/01/2019 1 1 2.80 1 1 2.80 08/01/2019 1 1 2.81 1 1 2.81 09/01/2019 7 1,362 3,799.98 - - - 10/01/2019 - - - 5 546 1,528.80 11/01/2019 1 1 2.80 8 846 2,368.80 14/01/2019 4 107 299.60 17 5,509 15,425.20 15/01/2019 9 1,500 4,125.00 - - - 16/01/2019 1 300 813.00 - - - 17/01/2019 - - - 3 500 1,375.00 18/01/2019 3 800 2,192.00 - - - 23/01/2019 1 1 2.78 1 1 2.78 24/01/2019 1 500 1,380.00 5 415 1,157.85 25/01/2019 1 1 2.75 2 2 5.54 28/01/2019 3 300 828.00 3 342 954.18 29/01/2019 2 214 592.78 3 243 677.97 30/01/2019 9 1,487 4,118.99 - - - 31/01/2019 8 1,400 3,892.00 - - - 01/02/2019 1 1 2.77 2 11 30.80 04/02/2019 2 1,500 4,155.00 1 790 2,212.00 05/02/2019 1 1 2.79 6 3,000 8,430.00 06/02/2019 - - - 11 6,200 17,670.00 07/02/2019 5 1,000 2,850.00 3 3,100 8,866.00 08/02/2019 1 1,500 4,275.00 - - - 11/02/2019 5 1,001 2,822.82 - - - 12/02/2019 3 999 2,817.18 - - - 13/02/2019 - - - 8 9,200 26,496.00 14/02/2019 - - - 15 8,900 26,433.00 15/02/2019 4 500 1,485.00 10 4,000 12,080.00 18/02/2019 3 2,500 7,400.00 3 800 2,400.00 19/02/2019 1 1,000 2,970.00 3 1,000 3,030.00 20/02/2019 14 3,720 11,160.00 1 1,000 3,040.00 21/02/2019 4 1,000 3,000.00 - - - 22/02/2019 6 1,000 3,010.00 - - - 25/02/2019 4 1,410 4,187.70 - - - 26/02/2019 1 12 35.40 1 500 1,505.00 27/02/2019 2 11 32.78 4 371 1,120.42 28/02/2019 1 1 3.00 2 36 108.72 01/03/2019 2 1,000 3,000.00 7 1,095 3,306.90 06/03/2019 2 1,000 2,990.00 - - - 07/03/2019 2 1,000 3,000.00 - - - 08/03/2019 1 1,000 3,000.00 - - - 11/03/2019 6 2,070 6,189.30 - - - 13/03/2019 - - - 2 2,000 6,060.00 14/03/2019 17 8,876 26,095.44 - - - 15/03/2019 2 1,124 3,270.84 - - - 18/03/2019 3 1,000 2,940.00 2 534 1,580.64 19/03/2019 - - - 2 466 1,379.36 20/03/2019 1 1 2.97 4 2,501 7,427.97 21/03/2019 3 501 1,477.95 1 1 2.95 22/03/2019 4 472 1,387.68 6 1,001 2,972.97 25/03/2019 5 1,629 4,789.26 - - -

26/03/2019 - - - 1 335 998.30 27/03/2019 3 1,000 2,930.00 1 1 2.96 28/03/2019 1 1,000 2,950.00 6 1,091 3,229.36 29/03/2019 2 1,000 2,940.00 1 10 29.80 03/04/2019 18 7,310 21,418.30 - - - 04/04/2019 2 2,000 5,840.00 - - - 05/04/2019 2 21 61.32 2 1,001 2,952.95 08/04/2019 11 2,500 7,350.00 - - - 09/04/2019 4 2,000 5,900.00 - - - 10/04/2019 4 5,980 17,401.80 - - - 11/04/2019 8 2,000 5,860.00 - - - 12/04/2019 1 1,000 2,920.00 - - - 15/04/2019 15 6,500 18,915.00 - - - 16/04/2019 5 3,000 8,760.00 - - - 17/04/2019 6 3,000 8,670.00 - - - 23/04/2019 5 2,137 6,197.30 1 294 861.42 24/04/2019 2 76 218.88 9 1,706 4,998.58 25/04/2019 6 2,009 5,826.10 - - - 26/04/2019 3 879 2,531.52 4 583 1,702.36 29/04/2019 - - - 8 5,823 17,177.85 03/05/2019 1 1 2.97 2 158 474.00 06/05/2019 17 6,379 18,881.84 - - - 07/05/2019 5 2,121 6,214.53 1 1 2.97 08/05/2019 2 1,001 2,952.95 1 1 2.96 09/05/2019 3 2,000 5,880.00 - - - 10/05/2019 5 2,000 5,820.00 1 2 5.88 13/05/2019 - - - 6 6,143 18,244.71 16/05/2019 - - - 10 3,854 11,639.08 17/05/2019 - - - 2 2,200 6,710.00 20/05/2019 2 2,000 6,080.00 - - - 23/05/2019 5 2,000 6,080.00 - - - 24/05/2019 39 10,388 30,956.24 - - - 27/05/2019 - - - 4 2,000 6,000.00 28/05/2019 3 1,054 3,140.92 3 1,500 4,545.00 29/05/2019 6 2,181 6,521.19 - - - 30/05/2019 8 7,577 22,806.77 11 10,120 31,169.60 31/05/2019 2 2,000 6,020.00 2 1,380 4,222.80 03/06/2019 - - - 7 7,000 21,700.00 04/06/2019 1 2,000 6,200.00 6 1,685 5,257.20 05/06/2019 1 1,000 3,110.00 10 6,496 20,332.48 06/06/2019 7 4,185 13,057.20 3 819 2,571.66 07/06/2019 10 5,415 16,786.50 - - - 11/06/2019 1 100 308.00 - - - 12/06/2019 - - - 1 2,000 6,240.00 13/06/2019 - - - 21 18,563 59,030.34 14/06/2019 - - - 7 8,943 28,707.03 17/06/2019 4 1,000 3,210.00 6 3,994 12,940.56 18/06/2019 1 255 816.00 - - - 19/06/2019 8 2,000 6,480.00 5 2,224 7,228.00 20/06/2019 - - - 16 10,500 34,650.00 21/06/2019 - - - 6 881 2,951.35 24/06/2019 - - - 8 463 1,541.79 25/06/2019 5 7,000 22,750.00 3 81 266.49 26/06/2019 1 2,000 6,460.00 - - - 27/06/2019 - - - 8 2,632 8,606.64 28/06/2019 2 1,405 4,594.35 8 1,414 4,652.06

