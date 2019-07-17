Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / After a second-half punctuated by outstanding interim clinical results and partnering, which together contributed to a 430% year-to-date share price increase, the FY19 financial results now return to focus. The FY19 net loss decreased to £14.3m (£17.6m in FY18), driven by R&D spend of £16.3m and an R&D tax credit of £2.9m. We expect the year-end FY19 cash balance of £26.4m to last into FY21.

We have updated our model for the FY19 preliminary results and made a number of other changes. We have increased our R&D spend in FY20 and FY21 to reflect the deferred spend from the delayed start to the PISCES III study. The £16m illustrative debt represents either a licensing transaction or a fund-raising in FY21. These two changes reduced our valuation by c 3% but are more than offset by updating our model to reflect the Fosun milestones, R&D tax credits, and US dollar strength. Our valuation moves to £198m or 625p per share, from £193m or 610p per share previously. Our probabilities of success remain unchanged for now.



Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

