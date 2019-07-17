Climate change and population growth mean that an average £1 billion per year will be spent on flood and coastal resilience measures, over the next 50 years, according to the Environment Agency (EA). As part of its strategy to protect communities the EA has awarded places on both of its Client Support Frameworks (CSF) to Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure and Black Veatch joint venture (JV).

Both frameworks run for four years. Lot 1 encompasses engineering and technical support; Lot 2 includes carbon management and contract administration services.

Graham Sant, Managing Director Infrastructure comments, "Capita has developed a strong team of expertise and capabilities in flood risk as well as environmental advisory services over the last four years on the WEM Framework. We are delighted to be working with Black Veatch on this joint venture, and excited about developing this new offering together."

"Black Veatch has supported EA frameworks since 1997. For the new CSFs our expertise in data analytics and digital/artificial intelligence will complement our established consulting, and asset management capabilities," added Mat Fairfax, Director of Black Veatch's professional services business.

Via CSFs the joint venture will help the EA deliver a programme of capital investment and enhancement works on flood defence assets, both fixed and active, as well as wider business requirements. The JV will work collaboratively to ensure sustainable, best-value outcomes for the communities the EA protects.

Notes to editors, Black Veatch

CSFs replace the Water and Environment Management (WEM) framework as the EA's main asset delivery vehicle. Black Veatch served on both WEM and its National Engineering and Environmental Consultancy Agreement (NEECA) predecessor.

Black Veatch is the professional services lead on the UK's largest single flood defence project, the Environment Agency's River Thames Scheme, which will reduce flood risk for up to 15,000 residential properties and 100,000m2 of commercial floor space.

Advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence are at the core of Black Veatch's work. In February 2019 the company teamed-up with EMAGIN to offer clients advanced operational intelligence, allied to hands-on asset management and engineering expertise.

In March 2019 Black Veatch launched a Smart Maintenance business which builds upon the company's technology led asset management consulting experience and its programme management, logistics and delivery expertise to create digitally enabled onsite maintenance teams.

Notes to editors, Capita

Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure is one of the UK's leading consultancies providing professional real estate, design, project delivery, infrastructure, and business transformation services. With over 1600 staff in offices throughout the UK, we work across a variety of sectors including central and local government, defence, education, utilities, housing, environment and transport.

Every day we advise on real estate solutions, provide professional expertise and creative delivery on real estate and infrastructure projects and provide specialist asset and business support. Our teams span many markets working with private sector corporates and local authorities throughout the United Kingdom. From design, to management, to civil engineering, to strategic consultancy, we provide strategic advice right through the asset life cycle, creating tomorrow's prosperous and connected places.

We are part of Capita plc, the UK's leading provider of integrated professional support service solutions. Find out more about Capita Real Estate at http://www.capitaproperty.co.uk/

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were $3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

About Capita

Capita is a leading provider of technology enabled business services, operating across five key markets:

Software; People Solutions; Customer Management; IT and Networks and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise, talent and technology to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com

