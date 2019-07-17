Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, July 17, 2019 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) today announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Shareholders resolved on an increase and adjustment of the authorized share capital (up to 4,000,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and the conditional share capital for Employee Participation (up to 2,248,389 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each). They also resolved an increase and adjustment of the Conditional Share Capital for bonds and similar debt instruments (up to 4,000,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each), and corresponding changes to the Articles of Incorporation.

The Extraordinary General Meeting took place at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. It was attended by 32 shareholders. 7,909,950 shares or 52.0% of a total of 15,203,786 shares were represented.

