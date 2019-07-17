C-Rad AB: MVZ Prof. Dr. Uhlenbrock and Partner decides for C-RAD's innovative SIGRT solution

C-RAD announced today an order for its surface tracking solution based on Catalyst HD and Sentinel 4DCT for MVZ Prof. Dr. Uhlenbrock and Partner GmbH in Dortmund Germany.

MVZ Uhlenbrock & Partner GmbH is a privately-owned health care provider with sites at multiple locations in the Ruhr area, covering medical services from radiology, radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.

The Catalyst system will be delivered with the complete software suite with modules for Respiratory Gating, Patient Setup and Positioning and Motion Monitoring. The C-RAD SIGRT solution provides a continuous monitoring of the patient during a treatment fraction. Patient motion above a clinically defined threshold will interrupt the treatment beam.

C-RAD Sentinel 4DCT is an easy-to-use, laser-based optical surface scanning system with functionality for 4D CT reconstruction and gated imaging in a CT room. It also provides reference images for patient positioning.

"We are proud to team up with Prof. Uhlenbrock and his team to implement SIGRT at their radiation therapy sites." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "We see that surface tracking is on its way to become part of the standard of care within radiation therapy which leads to continued strong order intake and buoyant demand for our products. The awareness among clinicians but also patients is constantly increasing. Surface tracking as part of the workflow is starting to become a decision criterion for patients to choose their partner for cancer treatment."

The total order amounts to a total of close to 9 MSEK and includes the delivery of the systems and a service contract. Delivery and installation are expected to commence in the second half of 2019. The last system is expected to be installed in 2021. The project has been booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2019.

The Ruhr area is the region within Germany with the highest population density. In the region are about 60 cancer centers that serv the patients with radiation therapy.

About MVZ Prof. Dr. Uhlenbrock and Partner

We are one of the leading medical centers offering radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiation therapy in the Ruhr area. At eight sites in hospitals as part of medical centers we are offering diagnostic and therapy on highest level. Beside our high-tech-equipment in all our sites is our focus on state-of-the-art patient service through comprehensive information and opening hours that allow patient to get appointments even on Saturdays.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

