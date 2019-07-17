Candide: Top Gardening Innovator Launches New AR App

App uses augmented reality and machine learning to offer world class plant identification function

Launch coincides with 'Plastic free July' - helping people reduce plastic use in gardens with new visual labelling tool

UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Candide, which already has a huge online community has today launched a unique, free, augmented reality plant identification and tagging tool. Candide Labels is set to revolutionise plant labelling and help to reduce the use of plastic in gardens.

The app is now available to download from the App Store and offers an exciting new opportunity for people to identify and label plants in their own home or garden.

Candide is a fast-growing startup based in central Bristol with a mission to help and inspire novice and experienced gardeners alike through innovative technologies and passion for sharing knowledge.

With recent advances in machine learning and augmented reality, coupled with mobile devices now able to bring these technologies to all - Candide is revolutionising the gardening experience. Candide was born from the desire to help people get more from their gardens, to connect with a wider community of nature-lovers and to ultimately harness technology to make gardening more enjoyable for all.

Candide Labels uses both augmented reality and machine learning but offers a very simple user experience - Simply load the app and hold the camera up to focus on the plant or shrub you wish to identify. The app will automatically suggest the name from Candide's extensive plant database, enabling you to place a virtual label.

The new Candide Labels feature offers huge benefits to gardeners and houseplant enthusiasts, removing the need to physically label plants and flowers. With sustainability in mind, this will help avoid the need for plastic plant labels currently being used in gardens around the world.

Commenting on the new technology, Andrew Philbrick, Candide's Founder, said;

"Candide - Plants and Gardening is unique in offering a rich and warm gardening community, together with an extensive knowledge base and news service, backed by cutting edge technology.

Expanding on our success, Candide Labels is a really useful and practical tool. You can have your plant list in your pocket to share with others at any time.

It also means you can avoid having to insert plastic labels into your beds which makes it great for sustainability."

The Candide - Plants and Gardening app has been featured at the top of the App Store's lifestyle page and also been selected as App of the Day. The app has a 4.9* rating, independently given by users and is the highest rated app for gardening in its category.

For more information, please contact Dominic Baliszewski or Amy Simpson on team@yourssincerely.online or via +447737187547

SOURCE: Candide

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552169/Top-Gardening-Innovator-Launches-New-AR-App