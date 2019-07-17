Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

17 July 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 16 and 17 July 2019 that, on 15 and 16 July 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 750,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 3.69 pence per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 4,906,311 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 13.26% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

For further information please contact :

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000 Jonathan Evans Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them: