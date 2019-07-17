Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing
PR Newswire
London, July 17
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
17 July 2019
Director / PDMR Dealing
Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 16 and 17 July 2019 that, on 15 and 16 July 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 750,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 3.69 pence per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 4,906,311 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 13.26% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|Jonathan Evans
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
www.kareliandiamondresources.com
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Professor Richard Conroy
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|b)
|LEI
|63540092EZYLYI8LGX48
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.00025
IE00BD09HK61
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
750,000
3.69p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2019 / 16 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AIM - London Stock Exchange