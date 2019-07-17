sprite-preloader
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Dealing

PR Newswire

London, July 17

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

17 July 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 16 and 17 July 2019 that, on 15 and 16 July 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 750,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 3.69 pence per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 4,906,311 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 13.26% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameProfessor Richard Conroy
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKarelian Diamond Resources plc
b)LEI63540092EZYLYI8LGX48
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.00025

IE00BD09HK61
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3.50p
3.70p
3.86p		250,000
250,000
250,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
750,000

3.69p
e)Date of the transaction15 July 2019 / 16 July 2019
f)Place of the transactionAIM - London Stock Exchange

