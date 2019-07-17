International Business and Trade City in Western China· Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park: A grand opening of International Business and Trade City in Western China-Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park

This aims to create an aircraft carrier of western e-commerce and boost the online and offline integration

XI'AN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / On July 13, the opening ceremony of International Business and Trade City in Western China: Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park was held grandly.

At the opening ceremony, Ren Jianke, chairman of Shaanxi Jianxiang Wanxing Industrial Co. Ltd. said that the International Business and Trade City in Western China at the Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park mainly engages in creating a new commercial complex, while integrating the tourism, recreation, sightseeing, catering, entertainment, exhibition, shopping, hotel, culture, and e-commerce.

In the future, it will also promote the upgrade and transformation of the industrial clusters by creating a new O2O mode of "internet + tourism + e-commerce + agriculture", providing a convenient environment and condition for the customers of cross-border e-commerce trade, and building a global industry e-commerce platform of single item externality such as "technology products, agricultural products, tourism products, life service products, and cultural and creative products". Shaanxi Jianxiang Wanxing Industrial Co. Ltd. constructed the first electronic information business industrial park which centralizes domestic and foreign trade "e-commerce + agriculture + tourism + logistics" in Shaanxi Province. The aim of Shaanxi Jianxiang Wanxing Industrial Co. Ltd. is to boost the sustainable development of the full industrial chain of Shaanxi e-commerce environment and make a new contribution to the economic development and construction in Xi'an.

In the meantime, at the opening ceremony, the tourism e-commerce industrial park respectively signed a cooperation agreement with China Telecom Xianyang Branch and Shaanxi Xinyue Self-driving Travel Planning Co. Ltd.

Phase I of International Business and Trade City in Western China: Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park occupies a total area of 147.389 mu, and its overall floorage is 117,750 square meters, with the total investment being RMB 500 million. At present, the main and secondary structural construction of Phase I has been completed. Over 1,000 merchants are intended to sign a contract, and Shaanxi Jianxiang Wanxing Industrial Co. Ltd. has already reached a long-term cooperation with more than 200 famous travel agencies in Shaanxi.

"Since the transportation is very convenient, after the business and trade city park is completed, there will be nearly 100,000 job openings to be provided, hence it will drive the circulation of the products of nearly 10,000 plants and companies, while these plants are distributed nationwide, they provide a lots of jobs themselves, coupled with the start-up and employment opportunities provided by us directly, the thing related to employment and start-up coverage scope is national". It mentioned the coverage scope of providing jobs for three groups including university students, demobilized soldiers, and land-lost farmers; practically solve the difficulties of start-up of three groups including university students, demobilized soldiers, and land-lost farmers.

International Business and Trade City in Western China: Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park will also promote the upgrade and transformation of the industrial clusters, attract tourists with the characteristic development of the business and trade city and promote the urban economy to develop sustainably. It is predicted to realize the annual sales volume of over RMB 3 billion, facilitating the sustainable development of the full industrial chain of Shaanxi e-commerce environment.

In the future, Phase II of International Business and Trade City in Xianyang Western China: Tourism E-commerce Industrial Park will realize gathering and distributing the western Chinese and domestic small commodities and specialty products to five Northwestern provinces and the areas along "One Belt One Road" such as West Asia, Central Asia and Europe, allowing the people from all over the world to experience the commodities with Chinese characteristics. First, it realizes "one store one scene" of the project, each store absorbs a country's characteristics commodities to fully show the amorous feelings of different countries; second, tourists can fully experience and purchase the characteristic commodities of the areas along "One Belt One Road" such as West Asia, Central Asia and Europe in the business and trade city, feeling exotic styles and characteristic goods without going out of the country. Meanwhile, it will sell domestic small commodities to other countries by its own e-commerce, logistics and other business trade channels.

