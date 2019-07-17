The global automotive projector headlamps market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005277/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive projector headlamps market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global automotive projector headlamps market size is the increasing popularity of bi-xenon and bi-LED headlamps. The demand for automotive safety systems is increasing owing to the rising number of road accidents and uncertain road conditions. This is increasing the need for good road visibility, which is encouraging automotive OEMs to shift from halogen headlamps to xenon or LED headlamps. Xenon or LED headlamps provide better visibility of the road than halogen lamps. The bi-xenon and bi-LED projector headlamps improve road visibility and increase the efficiency in the utilization of available luminance from headlamps. Thus, the growing popularity of bi-xenon and bi-LED headlamps is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive projector headlamps market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of laser headlamps will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive projector headlamps market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Projector Headlamps Market: Development of Laser Headlamps

The automotive headlamps market is witnessing significant technological innovations aimed at improving efficiency and reducing power consumption. The development of laser headlamps is a recent innovation, which is gaining immense traction as it provides farther and brighter road visibility while consuming half the power compared with LED projector lamps. Such reduced power consumption would benefit their usage in automotive headlamps, especially in electric vehicles where power consumption plays a critical role. Thus, the development of laser headlamps will fuel the growth of the automotive projector headlamps market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of laser headlamps, other factors such as the development of adaptive front lighting systems, and the emergence of high luminance LED for projection headlamps will have a significant impact on the automotive projector headlamps market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Projector Headlamps Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive projector headlamps market by type (halogen, LED, and others), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive projector headlamps market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the automotive projector headlamps market in APAC can be attributed to the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for luxury vehicles, and the growing penetration of projector headlamps in entry-level and mid-segment vehicles in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005277/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com