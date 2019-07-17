... and it will be quite an effort. The U.K.'s grid operator, National Grid, released a new report on possible energy system transformation pathways, amidst growing public concern over climate change. Ramping carbon emissions reduction targets up from 80% to 100% prompts technical challenges. These can be overcome but will require full alignment of policy effort and individual awareness and decision making.Achieving net zero carbon emissions economy by 2050 is feasible for the U.K. using currently available technologies, but will require significant effort. As the U.K. readies to transform its ...

