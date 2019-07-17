WiMi Hologram Cloud, One of China's 5G Holographic Cloud, Listed IPO on NASDAQ Global Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / The holographic AR is a technology-intensive industry. The holographic AR experience can only be achieved through a combination of hardware and software technology, and technological advances related to holographic AR will bring the holographic AR experience to the next stage. One of the largest AR holographic cloud in China, WiMi Hologram Cloud's listing of IPO on NASDAQ Global Market in the United States will be a major event in the AR industry.

WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud published its IPO prospectus globally on June 27, 2019 in the United States. Its net profits exceeded 89 million yuan in 2018, making profits for two consecutive years. In the first quarter of 2019, the net profit increased by 68%, and the profit growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud, which was established only four years ago, is expected to be explosive in the future.

According to the reports of Unicorns Had Known Earlier, WiMi Hologram Cloud integrates the identity of holographic AI cloud software developers, service providers and operators, and has become one of the largest integrated platforms in the holographic AI field in the country. if there is no chip, it is difficult to combine with the algorithm. In this process, the boundary is blurred. With the continuous evolution of technology, the constant deepening of the scene raises more needs. At this stage, an important scene will be selected for the Internet of Things to better combine computing power with application services.

WiMi Hologram Cloud's product layout commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields such as home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. The international patent protection area reached by WiMi Hologram Cloud will ensure the user experience in China to reach the level of exclamation with the strict patent technology protection and the best holographic AI simulation experience as the guarantee. Until now, the artificial intelligence industry has not formed a large market, and no company can achieve absolute market monopoly. Startup companies keep emerging in the field of algorithms, frameworks, chips, modules, accelerators and so on.( * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019.)

It is clearly pointed out in the China's 13th Five-Year Plan National Science and Technology Innovation Plan documents that the vigorous development of natural human-computer interaction technology should focus on the R&D and application of technologies such as intelligent perception and cognition, virtual reality and natural interaction, semantic understanding and intelligent decision making, cloud fusion interaction and wearable technologies. Especially in the field of virtual reality and augmented reality, it is clearly proposed to break through a batch of key technologies such as virtual-real fusion rendering, true three-dimensional presentation, real-time positioning and registration, and human virtual reality technology, to form core equipment with independent intellectual property rights such as high-performance true three-dimensional displays, smart glasses, motion capture and analysis systems, and the complete set of personalized virtual reality devices, thus basically forming the normative standards of virtual reality and augmented reality technology in terms of display, interaction, content, interface, etc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud will develop rapidly in the direction of national policy encouragement and development. Looking forward to the excellent performance of WIMI Holographic AR, one of China's largest AR holographic cloud, in the listing of IPO at NASDAQ Global Board in the United States.

