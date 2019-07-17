Belgard(R) Brings the Indoors Outside With New Line of Contemporary Porcelain Pavers

Outdoor Living Company Rolls Out New Porcelain Paver Line Manufactured in the United States

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Belgard, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, unveils its newest product line, Belgard Porcelain Pavers. Manufactured in Nashville, TN, the latest addition to Belgard's catalog of products is available for homeowners and contractors in time for the 2019 building season.

Versatile and ultra-contemporary, Belgard Porcelain Pavers are stunning with a streamlined, upscale appearance and superior performance. Compact, resistant and virtually non-porous, this line provides a modern aesthetic and is frost-resistant, skid-resistant, stain-resistant and easy to clean.

"Belgard Porcelain Pavers are the first of their kind to be produced in the U.S., and we are excited to make these products available to our valued contractors, dealers and homeowners," says Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes at Belgard. "By manufacturing the line in Nashville, our customers will have better access to the latest trends and contemporary products that carry Belgard's promise of quality, durability and aesthetic."

Belgard's newest outdoor porcelain pavers are available in various interpretations of stone and wood and in multiple sizes, including planks and large modular shapes, to create exquisite outdoor spaces ranging from patios and pool decks to driveways and walkways.

Features and benefits of the new line include:

Stain- and fade-resistant color preservation.

Resistant to both thermal shock and frost between -58 degrees and +140 degrees.

Does not spread flame or give off harmful toxins.

Combats corrosion from salt, chlorine and saline water.

Resistant to acids and chemicals with no need for sealers or long-term maintenance.

Ability to hold loads of up to 2,000 pounds without breakage.

Belgard Porcelain Pavers create indoor-to-outdoor flow and coordinate with interior tiles as well as indoor-outdoor porcelain wall veneers to form a cohesive design. To find more information, inspiration or to connect with a contractor, visit www.belgard.com.

About Belgard

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

Media Contact

Kelly Ronna

Trevelino/Keller

kronna@trevelinokeller.com

404-214-0722 ext. 107

SOURCE: Belgard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552194/BelgardR-Brings-the-Indoors-Outside-With-New-Line-of-Contemporary-Porcelain-Pavers