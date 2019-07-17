Hainan Visa Free & Visa on Arrival Policy Guide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Hainan has extremely convenient Visa Free and Visa on Arrival policies that make it easy and quick for visitors from around the world to enter Hainan! Find out how:

Hainan 59 Country Visa-Free Entry Policy Guide

1. Travelers must register with a Hainan travel agency before arriving.

We suggest that travelers register with a travel agency at least 48 hours before arrival in Hainan. Travelers must submit: passport information, round trip tickets, hotel bookings, and Hainan travel itinerary. For visa free entry, the Hainan travel agency must submit travelers' information to the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hainan 24 hours before the travelers' arrival in Hainan.

2. List of 59 Countries eligible for Visa Free Entry to Hainan.

Russia, the UK, France, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Finland, Holland, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Monaco, and Belarus.

3. Travelers from the 59 visa free entry eligible countries may travel from or through Hong Kong or any other place outside Mainland China with a direct flight to Hainan.

4. The maximum length of stay for visa free travelers in Hainan is 30 days.

5. Travelers who need to travel to other parts of China must apply for a visa.

Travelers who need to extend their stay in Hainan or travel to other parts of China must apply for a visa through a Hainan travel agency.A) Documents required to apply for a visa: Certificate issued by a travel agency, passport.B) Visa application locations: Citizens of the 59 Visa Free Countries staying in Haikou, Sanya, Yangpu, Wenchang, Qionghai, or Chengmai, may apply for a visa at the local Exit & Entry Administration Office. Travelers in other Hainan locations must apply at the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hainan Provincial Public Security Department.

6. Singapore, Japan, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina Visa Free Policy Guide.

Travelers from the above mentioned six countries holding a regular passport do not need to submit any information before entering China (including Hainan) for a set period of time. Citizens of Singapore, Japan, and Brunei may stay no longer than 15 days, Citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Serbia may stay no longer than 30 days, and citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina may enter China (including Hainan) an unlimited number of times during each 180 day period but stay in China for no more than 90 days in total during that period. Citizens of the above six countries entering China under the 59 Country Visa Free Entry Policy must abide by the reqirements of the 59 Country Visa Free Entry Policy.

7. Legal obligations and liabilities

A) Foreigners must register their accommodation in time.

Where foreigners stay in hotels in china, they shall go through the registration formalities with their passports at the hotels. For foreigners who reside or stay in domiciles other than hotels, they or the persons who accommodate them shall, within 24 hous after the foreigners' arrival, go through the registration formalities with the public security organs in the places of residence. For those who fail to register with public security organs, a warning shall be given, and a fine of not more than RMB 2000 yuan may also be imposed.

B) Foreigners shall leave china prior to the expiry of the duration of stay.

Foreigners who stay or reside in china shall not engage in activities not corresponding to the purpose of stay or residence, and shall leave china prior to the expiry of the prescribed duration of stay or residence. Foreginers who reside in china illegally shall be given a warning; where circumstances are serious, they shall be imposed with a fine of RMB 500 yuan per day, with a cap of RMB 10000 yuan in total, or detained for not less than five days but not more than fifteen days.

8. Visa Free Information.

Office: Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hainan Provincial Public Security Department

Phone : +86-898-68580612

Email : hainancrj1@163.com

Office: Haikou City Exit-Entry Administration Bureau

Phone : +86-898-31652059

Email : HK68590746@163.com

Office: Sanya City Exit-Entry Administration Bureau

Phone : +86-898-88869902

Email:sanyacrj@163.com

Office:Yangpu Economic Development Zone Exit-Entry Administration Bureau

Phone : +86-898-31559677

Email : yangpucrj@163.com

Office: Qionghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau

Phone : +86-898-62896322

Email : qionghaicrj@163.com

Office: Wenchang Exit-Entry Administration Bureau

Phone : +86-898-63235606

Email : hnwccrj@163.com

Office: Chengmai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau

Phone : +86-898-67070029

Email : 307656239@qq.com

9. Hainan Travel Agencies Handling Visa Free Entry Registration

(recommended by the Hainan Province Travel Agency Association).

10. Hong Kong, Macao Travel Agencies Handling Visa Free Entry Registration

(recommended by the Hainan Province Travel Agency Association).

Exit-Entry Administration Bureau of Hainan Provincial Public Security Department

Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province

Hainan Visa on Arrival Entry Policy

The visa on arrival, or landing visa, is perfect for travelers who don't want to go to a lot of trouble to arrange a visa before visiting. All you need is your passport, a passport photo, and your visa fee!

Citizens of countries or regions with diplomatic or trade relations with China are eligible for the landing visa when arriving in Haikou or Sanya. With the landing visa, you can travel to any part of China for up to 30 days total, and leave China from anywhere!

Visa on Arrival Process:

1. Before you travel, call the hot line of Hainan Exit-Entry Inspection and Quarantine Bureau to ask about the Visa on Arrival eligibility for your nationality.

Haikou Meilan Airport Visa Office Number: +86-898-65751994

Sanya Phoenix Airport Visa Office Number: +86-898-88289566

2. After arriving at the airport, go to the visa section and get your visa. (24 hours service)

3. What you need to prepare: your valid passport, one 2-inch color photo without hat (on-site photography service available), visa on arrival fee (varies from 168 to 1,000 RMB, cash only)

4. After receiving your visa, you can travel to any part of mainland China, and stay for up to 15 days, to explore the mysteries of China!

5. You will need to register with the local police station within 24 hours after arrival in each place you stay. If you are in a hotel, the staff will take care of this for you, but if you are camping or staying in a friend's apartment or other location, you will need to go to the local police station with your passport to register. This is a national law.

6. Enjoy your stay in Hainan!

Please note: Each case is decided at the sole discretion of the immigration officials, and in some rare cases they may choose not to grant Visa Free entry or Visa on Arrival. In these cases, the immigration officials are not required to give an explanation for their decision.

Hainan_Visa@gmail.com

SOURCE: Hainan Visa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552324/Hainan-Visa-Free-Visa-on-Arrival-Policy-Guide