According to the Taiwanese market research company, PV panel demand will increase by 16% over 2018 shipments. TrendForce also believes this growth trend will continue in 2020.EnergyTrend, a division of Taiwanese market reseach company TrendForce, asserts that solar module demand will reach approximately 125.5 GW this year. If actualized, this would represent a 16% increase compared to modules shipped in 2018 and this growth trend. The company states that it expects this type of growth to continue into next year. With the number of GW solar markets said to increase year-over-year from last year's ...

