New Frontier Group, industry leader in Cost Containment and Assistance Solutions, announces the arrival of its newest management team member to its rapidly expanding company

FOOTHILL RANCH, California and FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Group, www.newfrontiergroup.com, Leaders in Global Medical Solutions, has expanded its worldwide management team.

New Frontier Group welcomes Ms. Paula Gamboa as Senior Director of Business Development, LATAM. Ms. Gamboa will be heading up our LATAM Business Development team in Miami, FL., Foothill Ranch, CA and the Midwest U.S. Ms. Gamboa currently resides in south Florida, giving her exceptional access to the Latin American market.

"With over twenty-five years of experience in cost-containment and assistance services, Ms. Gamboa is an outstanding addition to our International Business Development team and one that will lend immediate credibility to New Frontier Group in Latin America," said Randall L. Condie, Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Paula Gamboa brings with her a wealth of experience in the international and LATAM insurance and assistance sectors and possesses a deep business and cultural understanding of this area, having lived and worked in these markets for well over two decades. Paula is an active speaker on cost-containment initiatives, as well as an expert in access to affordable healthcare alternatives in the United States.

"After spending a year in another business sector, I'm really pleased to be joining New Frontier Group, returning to the travel and international health insurance market where I have built my career and developed many great professional relationships," indicated Ms. Gamboa.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Paula Gamboa to our team. Her knowledge, experience and reputation in the LATAM Insurance, Assistance and Cost-Containment will bring a powerful asset to our expanding Business Development team. In addition, Ms. Gamboa will be increasing our ability to connect more closely with our global customers," said Gitte Bach, President and CEO.

Paula will be focused on developing both new and existing client relationships as well as launching new product and service propositions, primarily in Latin America and Spain. Paula's vast professional experience makes her highly qualified to represent New Frontier Group while continuing to uphold the organizations expectations of being the best in the Cost Containment and Assistance sector.

