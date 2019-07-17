IndustryWired Magazine Names 'Top Transformational Business Leaders in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IndustryWired, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has named 'Top Transformational Business Leaders in 2019' in its July Magazine issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 transformational leaders who have been leading businesses and making a positive impact on their society and the economy. The leaders possess extensive experience through which they are influencing their organizations amid digital transformation and technological advancements. Here is a look at the titans who made the list:

Joyce Brocaglia: Featuring as the Cover Story is Joyce Brocaglia, Founder and CEO of BoardSuited. Joyce has spent her entire career advising executives, building global organizations and developing leaders. She sits on multiple advisory boards and is currently a University Trustee. She is also the founder of Alta Associates and Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF).

Joshua Hebert: Recognised as the Leader of the Month, Joshua Hebert founded Magellan Jets in 2008 with 25 years of experience in finance, marketing, and aviation. His expertise in business startups, transformations, search engine optimization, and marketing has enabled him to grow the company into the aviation brand it is today.

Corentin Guillo: Corentin, CEO & Founder of Bird.i. brings over 12 years of experience working with cutting-edge earth observation satellite technology. He developed his vision into a business with a focus on innovating and disrupting downstream satellite technology applications.

Dicky Ying: Dicky as the CEO of Mezzofy is responsible for the overall development of the company. He has over 20 years of management experience in the field of IT and logistics. Under his leadership, Mezzofy has achieved great recognition in the digital trade world.

Erik Bjontegard: Erik is the Founder & President of Total Communicator Solutions, a technology company which he created to build solutions based on "contextually Intelligent communication platform". It acts as an interface between the platform and the real-world data it captures.

Gary Fowler: Gary, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Yva.ai with over 10 years of experience in AI and Analytics, has a background centered on startup success and international operations, executive management and business development in high tech, services and consulting companies.

Kristen Carroll: Founder & CEO of the LMC Group, Kristen is a business management expert who worked with organizations of different sizes, helping to select and manage top-tier talent, developing branding and marketing strategies and laying the groundwork for secured & vibrant futures.

Leonardo Santos: Leonardo serves as Co-Founder and CEO of Semantix with more than 18 years of experience in the field of technology and entrepreneurship, developing new disruptive businesses. He worked in technology and retail markets for many years, especially in the fashion industry.

Ran Rachlin: Ran serves as the Co-founder and CEO of Ubertesters with a massive global experience, managing and leading new startups from inception to implementation and significant sales as well as managing large global organizations in different countries.

Tyler Back: Tyler, President and CEO of Mitosis founded the company after working for 10 years at various advertising agencies and marketing firms. Tyler leads a deeply experienced and lean executive team, while also driving for pure creative and technology innovation within the company.

Business transformation is the drive through which a business restyles itself for a sustainable and progressive future in a constantly changing landscape. This paradigm shift heralds a new kind of leadership that enables innovation, collaboration, and value creation at unprecedented speed, scale, and impact.

"The selected executives have redefined their leadership style, transforming their organizations into agile enterprises engineered for the digital economy. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the leaders who have been inspiring a change, promoting and enabling organizations to succeed and thrive in this rapidly changing business environment," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, IndustryWired.

