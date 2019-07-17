How Will UBER and LYFT Stock Perform in 2020?Ridesharing stocks are fresh on the market, but they've already caused quite a bit of consternation among investors that thought they were getting in on another tech boom. While both the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) initial public offerings (IPOs) left much to be desired, the two ridesharing stocks have since rebounded, gaining big in recent months. I believe that this is just the start of a strong comeback for these hot tech stocks.First, the backstory: how did UBER stock and LYFT stock end up in this predicament?Frankly, there's a confluence of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...