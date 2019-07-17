Wedding Wear Market Size Worth $87.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wedding wear market size is anticipated to reach USD 87.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Product innovation in terms of design and fabric, coupled with increased spending on weddings, is expected to be a major factor driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, traditional wear is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Presence of diverse cultures in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is expected to drive the segment

By gender, the male segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% owing to increase in demand for stylish male wedding outfits

Destination weddings are becoming popular owing to consumer preference for scenic locations. Leveraging this growing trend, Sabyasachi, a famous Indian Designer, launched his summer collection in 2018, exclusively for destination wedding brides.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Wedding Wear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Gowns, Suit/Tuxedo, Traditional Wear), By Gender (Female, Male), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wedding-wear-market

Wedding gowns dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for 50.0% share of the overall revenue. Different types of fabric designs such as lace, georgette, and silk that improve the aesthetic value of the overall dress is a major factor increasing product demand. However, suits and tuxedos are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to substantial rise in fashion awareness among the male population. Moreover, different styles of jackets, embellishments, buttons, and handwoven designs are expected to increase product demand, thereby propelling overall market growth.

The female segment occupied the largest market share in 2018. Continuous design launches are contributing to the growth for women. In November 2018, Stella McCartney launched her first ever bridal collection to increase her product portfolio. The male segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to advent of social media marketing and celebrity influencers.

Europe occupied the largest market share in 2018 owing to premium pricing strategy adopted by major players. The market in this region is comparatively mature, which is pushing manufacturers to design dresses that have costly decorations and detailing. This is expected to boost the wedding wear market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market owing to a large youth population present in countries like China and India. The average number of marriages per year in India and China together is estimated to be more than 20 million. This region is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period owing to increased spending on weddings as a result of rise in disposable income.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wedding wear market by product, gender, and region:

Wedding Wear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Gowns



Tuxedo / Suit



Traditional Wear

Wedding Wear Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Female



Male

Wedding Wear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

