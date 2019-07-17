Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: William Shatner Welcomes Governor Bob Miller of Nevada to Solar Alliance Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, & KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) Miller to the Company's Board of Directors. Bob Miller is the former Governor of Nevada and has served as a member of the boards of several public companies including Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT).

"Solar Alliance continues build an exceptional team," said Solar Alliance spokesperson William Shatner. "The addition of Governor Miller illustrates the vision and ambition the Solar Alliance team has to build a national solar energy company that contributes to the reduction of fossil fuel use. We have seen strong sales growth this year driven by the launch of the SunBox residential solar system, our accreditation as a Tesla electric vehicle charger installer and a renewed focused on large scale solar project development. The company is taking a measured, strategic approach to growth that will result in stronger shareholder value."

"I am pleased to be joining the Solar Alliance team and support the transition to renewable energy," said Governor Miller. "The solar industry is experiencing incredible growth and has the potential to transform the energy business. I believe the Solar Alliance team has the business plan and expertise to create a nationally-recognized brand. I am excited to join the company at this stage of its growth and look forward to being a part of a renewable energy team that is on track to accomplish great things."

"Solar Alliance is pleased to welcome Governor Miller to our Board of Directors," said Chairman Jason Bak. "His high-level government affairs and business development activities both in the United States and abroad, combined with his deep public company experience, will add significant value to our company as we continue to grow. Our goal is to become a national solar brand and we are putting the pieces together to make it happen. With the support of Governor Miller and Mr. Shatner we are extremely excited about the future prospects for Solar Alliance."

As governor, Mr. Miller became the CEO of a 14,000+ employee business with over thirty diverse departments and hundreds of operating divisions ranging from gaming regulation to economic diversification, from infrastructure management to growing Nevada's international tourism and economic development market share. He was a senior partner at the law firm of Jones Vargas from January 1999 - 2009. Governor Miller also served as Nevada's lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1989, as Clark County district attorney from 1979 to 1986, and as Las Vegas Township justice of the peace from 1975 to 1979. He was the first legal advisor for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department from 1973 to 1975.

Governor Miller chaired or co-chaired numerous committees within the National Governors' Association, including its chairmanship from 1996 to 1997. He was appointed by President Reagan to the nine-member President's Task Force on Victims of Crime in 1982, and was appointed to the Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations by President Clinton in 1993. He was also the president of the National District Attorneys Association from 1983-84. Governor Miller received his law degree in 1971 from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. He is the Principal of Robert J. Miller Consulting, which provides business to government and business-to-business advice and assistance.

The Board of Directors granted stock options of a total of 2,000,000 common shares to Robert Miller on joining the Board, exercisable for up to five years at a price of C$0.06 per share. The options granted will be subject applicable regulatory hold periods.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674

Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

604-288-9051

mclark@solaralliance.com

