CleverTap Names Miten Mehta as Chief Alliance Officer to Head its Global Partnership Ecosystem

Miten will join CleverTap Global Executive Leadership team and contribute to the strategic growth by leading Channel Partnership and Alliance programs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the leading customer retention SaaS platform, announced today that Miten Mehta has joined the company as Chief Alliance Officer to lead its strategic alliance and partnership program across Americas, EMEA & APAC regions.

Miten, Xoogler, is a senior digital transformation and innovation leader, who will relocate to Mumbai from Silicon Valley to drive the next phase of growth at CleverTap through strategic alliances with consulting, product and SaaS firms, ISV's, digital agencies, marketing analytics firms, educational & training Institutes among others.

"Miten brings a global perspective and an impeccable track record of enabling rapid partnership led growth at early to late-stage companies across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to CleverTap leadership team. He will not only provide leadership to accelerate and scale our strategic growth by ramping our alliance program but also co-innovate solutions with partners to address our customer needs in new markets and verticals," said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CleverTap.

Miten brings over 25+ years of P&L experience in technology leadership across - strategic alliance and partnerships, corporate development, M&A and product innovation. Prior to joining CleverTap, he worked at Google as a consultant where he supported their strategic partners and customers for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and community ecosystem program. Previously, Miten was the co-founder of Spinta Global Accelerator, KD, eComLive (acquired by InfoSpace) and MoConDi (acquired by MobileMedia) and served on board / advisory board of companies in USA and India.

"CleverTap enables our partners to grow their client's digital business through our industry-leading customer retention platform which helps Fortune 2000 brands increase customer lifetime value while reducing churn and customer acquisition cost. I'm excited at this opportunity to add value to our partners and help them expand into new markets and verticals by leveraging the CleverTap platform," said Miten Mehta, Chief Alliance Officer at CleverTap.

About CleverTap:

CleverTap is a customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Hotstar, Carousell, Domino's Pizza, GO-JEK, Fandango, and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia lndia, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings , and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

