Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: EMEA Service Providers for Digital Grid Enablement 2019 Vendor Assessment1

Accenture was recognized for key strengths, including its ability to successfully envision and execute strategic projects and real transformational initiatives, and its numerous successful projects across all the core systems grid operators are using. Additionally its deep industry knowledge was cited, as well as quality of service delivery and its technical capabilities, strengthened and accelerated by the acquisition of companies specializing in operational technology services.

The report evaluated Accenture and 10 other companies with an established reputation for providing services to the utilities industry, with a particular focus on services that support grids' digital transformation, an offering designed to support utilities' core business processes as it relates to the grid, as well as a presence in at least three countries in EMEA.

The IDC MarketScape assessed the capabilities and strategies of leading service vendors to support utility companies in transforming and optimizing their grids (high, medium, and low voltage). The report analyzed the following services that vendors offer to grid companies: business consulting, process services, and IT and OT services, the latter of which includes systems and network implementations, data integration, application development and maintenance, deployment support and education and training.

"We are delighted to have been named a leader in this report, and our position reflects our vision for delivering the transformation transmission and distribution utilities require," said Matias Alonso, senior managing director for Accenture's utilities industry group. "We remain committed to the continued expansion of our ecosystem of business and technology partners and concerted program of specialized acquisitions, to expand our offerings to the market and help electric grid operators navigate the new challenge the energy transition represents. Through our innovation architecture, we're well-placed to work with our clients to transform their business operations, implement new business models and ultimately support their journey towards fully digital grids."

Additionally, the report highlighted key differentiators offered by Accenture, including its comprehensive, global network of innovation hubs, six of which deliver R&D work for utilities, its efforts in solidifying its capabilities through the acquisition of consolidated firms and emerging start-ups, including Structure, Realworld Systems B.V., Davies Consulting and BRIDGE Energy Group, and its annual research program, identifying market trends regarding digital grid. The report also noted Accenture's robust partner ecosystem, including OT and technology companies, as well as the fact it offers a full suite of consulting, systems integration, application development, and outsourcing services.

"Accenture has proven its ability to support transmission and distribution companies in their transformation journey and has experience on a wide range of digital grid use cases. Organic growth has been combined with targeted acquisitions, boosting its operational technology competencies," said Roberta Bigliani, Vice President and Head, IDC European Insights.

The report is based on interviews with major utilities companies in EMEA, the end users of the report, vendor briefings and other research information.

The IDC MarketScape: EMEA Service Providers for Digital Grid Enablement 2019 Vendor Assessment can be found here.

More information about Accenture's services to the utilities industry can be accessed here.

