sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,00 Euro		+3,00
+2,70 %
WKN: A1JW8Q ISIN: US7434241037 Ticker-Symbol: POF 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROOFPOINT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROOFPOINT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,80
113,28
15:54
112,70
113,34
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROOFPOINT INC
PROOFPOINT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROOFPOINT INC114,00+2,70 %
FN Beta