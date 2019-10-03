ENDEAVOUR MINING

Following the end of Q3, we have revised our earnings forecasts for Endeavour to reflect a higher gold price (a likely quarterly average of US$1,474/oz cf a previous forecast US$1,416/oz), a slightly more disruptive rainy season than expected (at Houndé in particular) and the estimated impact of the company's gold revenue protection strategy. Once these factors have been adjusted for, our estimate for FY19 adjusted net EPS rises by 19.0%, from 44.3cps to 52.7cps.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...