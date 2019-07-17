Independent research firm Verdantix has announced the 20 finalists for its prestigious International EHS Innovation Awards. Based on their responses to 17 questions, the finalists were selected from over 80 submissions across ten industry sectors. The 10 winners will be selected by a panel of four independent judges in senior EHS management roles. Winners will be announced at the Verdantix EHS Summit Americas, taking place at the Porsche Heritage Center, Atlanta on September 24.

"This year's entries highlight the pioneering nature of the EHS industry, which continues to innovate and push boundaries through technology. What's also clear is the ongoing importance of the EHS role in delivering value to their firms, which we expect to increase throughout the industry in the years to come," commented Steve Bolton, Verdantix EHS Research Director and chair of the judging panel. "We're delighted to see blue-chip firms such as AmeriGas, Chevron, Fiat Chrysler and Merck Co participating in the awards process and sharing insights from their innovative EHS projects with the broader community, which will help their peer group to save lives, reduce workplace injuries and protect the environment."

The 20 finalists for the 2019 Verdantix International EHS Innovation Awards are as follows:

Construction and Building Materials: The Level Crossing Removal Project, Kokosing Inc.

Consumer Products and Services: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, The Co-Op

Discrete Manufacturing: Cummins, Parker Hannifin

Metals, Mining Natural Resources: Coeur Mining, Zimplats

Oil and Gas: Chevron, MOL Group

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare: Merck Co, Minidoka Memorial Hospital

Power and Utilities: WEC Energy Group, Suez North America

Public Sector and NGOs: Los Alamos National Laboratory, University of Florida

Technology and Communications: SBA Communications, FLIR

Transport and Logistics: AmeriGas, LBC Tank Terminals

In addition to the organizations who have invested in innovative projects, the awards highlight the contribution of supporting technology and consulting firms. In 2019, the projects of the finalists have involved: Accenture, Airsweb, Anvl, Arcadis, Avetta, Axonify, Caterpillar, CheckedSafe, Cority, Corvex, DJI, DNV-GL, Enablon, Enviance, EC4P, EY, Honeywell, IBM, Intelex, IsoMetrix, Mobile Inspection, MSA, Pro-Sapien, Redpoint, SafetyStratus, Salto, Sphera, Symeo, Thinkstep, Trimble, VelocityEHS and Wentworth Solutions

To learn more about the successful projects of the 2019 EHS Innovation Award winners and to network with EHS technology pioneers, register now for the Verdantix EHS Americas Summit on September 24-25.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005349/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Russell

+44(0)203-371-6774

orussell@verdantix.com