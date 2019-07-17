Building on the success of their Smart Buildings Innovation Summit Europe 2018 event, independent research firm Verdantix will host its second event focused on smart building technologies for the real estate and facilities management sector, which will take place in London on November 27.

The 2019 summit builds on the success of the 2018 Verdantix Smart Buildings Summit, which included VP-level speakers from Verizon, Grosvenor and LGIM, and over 70 senior executives, including attendees from Vodafone, Taylor Wessing, TFL and Honeywell.

The Smart Building Technologies Summit Europe 2019, will gather over 120 real estate and facilities management professionals to discuss how they most effectively utilise innovative technologies to optimise workplaces and improve the value of their buildings. Topics covered by the 2019 Verdantix Smart Building Technologies Summit will include:

Digital Transformation For Real Estate Facilities Management

Getting Value From Building Technology Innovation

Assessing The Value And Maturity Of Building Technologies

Best Practices For Selecting The Right Software Solution

The Role For Technology In Space, Agility And Wellbeing

Pilot Projects To Value Delivery: Mastering IoT Tech Adoption

Maximizing The Benefit Of Mobile Apps In Real Estate

"Our research shows that the majority of real estate investors, asset managers and corporate executives believe that technology is the answer to addressing economic market challenges," Rodolphe d'Arjuzon, Managing Director Founder, Verdantix, said. "This event will provide executives in the industry with the opportunity to share best practices and key learnings from other corporate real estate and facilities leaders from across multiple industries and give them the knowledge they need to successfully implement technologies that deliver value to their business."

The summit venue, The Clothworker's Hall, is conveniently located in the heart of the City of London. Many of the world's leading real estate technology vendors will be in attendance on the day, including Platinum sponsors Planon and Spacewell and Gold sponsors SmartSpace and Trimble.

The 2019 Verdantix Smart Building TechnologiesSummit has sponsorship opportunities designed to meet the needs of specialist and global Real Estate and Facilities Management technology vendors and consultants. To learn about available sponsorship packages, email Jonathan Russell (jrussell@verdantix.com) for details.

Real Estate and Facilities executives can register for a complimentary pass at https://events.verdantix.com/smart-buildings-europe/registration/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005405/en/

Contacts:

Olivia Russell

+44(0)203-371-6774

orussell@verdantix.com