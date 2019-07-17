sprite-preloader
17.07.2019
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc.: Kellstrom Defense Signs a New Multi-Year Contract With Meggitt

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc. ("KDA") has signed a new multi-year distribution agreement with Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc. Airframes division ("Meggitt"). KDA will continue to serve as the stocking distributor for Meggitt's fuel cell components used on C-130, F-16 and F-18. KDA and Meggitt have expanded the current agreement to add F-15 fuel cells. KDA expects to leverage its global sales offices and business development team to ensure that all international operators of these critical defense platforms have access to Meggitt fuel cell spares.

"We are extremely pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Meggitt and expand our partnership to include the distribution of F-15 fuel cells," said Melissa Orr, director of OEM relationships. "We will continue our focus on strategic inventory management and partner for growth through development of upgrades and retrofit programs for the global operator community."

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc.:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc. ("KDA") is a respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges through OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products and logistics solutions for military transporters, fighter and rotary wing platforms With operations in Camarillo, California; Miramar, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Spring Valley, California; Cambridge, United Kingdom; South Windsor, Australia; Singapore; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Jakarta, Indonesia, the KDA team provides support to the United States military and over 60 partnering nations. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export, and security personnel. Further information is available at www.kellstromdefense.com, www.c130.com and www.wam-inc.com.

Media Contact:

?Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc.
Ruth Garcia
Director, Marketing & Communications
PR@kellstromdefense.com

SOURCE: Kellstrom Defense



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/552300/Kellstrom-Defense-Signs-a-New-Multi-Year-Contract-With-Meggitt


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

