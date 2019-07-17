The HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo opened today, running concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair from 17-23 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The picture above shows the new STEM World, where Hong Kong exhibitor STEM Plus (Booth 5C-D02) is collaborating with local schools to exhibit their STEM teaching achievements.

Local social enterprise People on Board (Booth 5E-C13, 5E-B04) has partnered with the MTR to set up a gigantic board game at the expo. Young players can drive electric MTR chess pieces on the board, helping to promote safety and courtesy on the train network.

The new Taiwan Pavilion introduces the attractions of various Taiwanese towns through interactive games.



HONG KONG, July 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the seven-day expo (17-23 July) runs concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair. Visitors can visit both fairs with one ticket. The expo features more than 150 exhibitors showcasing a broad selection of sports and leisure products and services from over 160 brands. Around 60 on-site events are being held during the expo, including plenty of new sports and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) events, providing a fun summer pastime for adults and children.Free trials for sports and interest classesThis year's Sports and Leisure Expo features 10 thematic zones: the Japan Pavilion, Board Games, Fun & Play, Photography World, Outdoor Adventure, Sports Hub, Health & Fitness, Handicraft Market, as well as the new STEM World and Taiwan Pavilion. Visitors can explore the zones that cater to their specific interests, with some exhibitors offering free demonstrations or trials. The Hong Kong Academy of Ice Hockey has set up a synthetic ice rink where visitors can try out ice hockey and ice skating with the help of a professional coach, while Verm City has erected a 3.5-metre-tall climbing wall for visitors to experience the thrill of rock climbing. Energetic kids can take part in one-on-one matches on a mini soccer pitch sponsored by Pfizer, promoting the benefits of sports and good health, or ride on electric MTR chess pieces as part of a gigantic board game set up by People on Board. The expo also offers a wide array of on-site activities offering free trials, including a Krav Maga workshop, freestyle football demonstration, Dodgebee trial, and photography and drone workshops. Lucky draws will be held throughout the expo.Next-generation STEM showcaseTechnological advances are having a big impact on the daily lives of people of all ages. The new STEM World at Hall 5C presents a range of innovative technology-focused products, including do-it-yourself robot and artificial intelligence (AI) kits, an augmented reality (AR) human body structure, and an app that helps you explore the world of dinosaurs. The expo also showcases a programmable drone and a first-person-view (FPV) drone giving visitors the chance to experience the latest technologies at first hand. Besides showcasing the latest STEM products, Hong Kong exhibitor STEM Plus is collaborating with local schools to exhibit their STEM teaching achievements and highlight the talent of budding young innovators.Star athletes share their experiencesThe HKTDC has invited a number of local star athletes to host sharing sessions during the expo. Among those talking about their achievements and the challenges faced during their athletic careers will be Hong Kong footballer Edmond Yapp; Wong Ho-chung, Hong Kong's first "4 Deserts Race Series" Grand Slam Champion; local figure skater Maisy Ma; renowned long-distance runner Chan Ka-ho; rising long-distance runner Natasha Wong; and former Hong Kong Sports Institute elite marathon runner JoeJoe Fan.Japan and Taiwan Pavilions offer diverse cultural and leisure experienceThe Japan National Tourism Organisation is collaborating with 14 cities and prefectures to introduce Japanese culture, landmarks and leisure attractions at the Japan Pavilion. Under the theme "Reasons to Return to Japan", the pavilion features three zones that showcase the diversity and allure of Japanese culture, including a photo backdrop, demonstrations of traditional craftsmanship and a small stage for performances. The KADOKAWA CORPORATION, one of Japan's four largest publishers, introduces 88 Japanese Anime Spots (2019 edition) to help visitors appreciate some of the landmarks of Japan's popular anime culture. New at the expo is the Taiwan Pavilion, which introduces the attractions of various Taiwanese towns through interactive games and two cultural experience seminars.One ticket, two fairsThe 30th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair runs concurrently with the Sports and Leisure Expo from 17 to 23 July at the HKCEC. The HKTDC will continue to implement a "one ticket, two fairs" arrangement to offer visitors a range of quality summertime activities that will help to cultivate a diverse interest in reading, sports, outdoor activities and handicrafts.The 3rd Hong Kong Sports and Leisure ExpoDate: 17-23 July 2019 (Wednesday to Tuesday)Opening Hours: 17-18 July: 10am-10pm; 19-20 July: 10am-11pm; 21-22 July: 10am-10pm; 23 July: 9am-5pmVenue: Halls 5CDE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreAdmission: Adult ticket: HK$25; Child ticket: HK$10 (for primary school students/children under 1.22m tall)*Children under 3 and adults over 65 will be admitted free of chargeWebsitesHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/hksportsleisureexpoHong Kong Book Fair: http://www.hkbookfair.comPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2LoQMNWAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.