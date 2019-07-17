Corrects Officer Appointment Announcement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum Of Understanding ("MOU" or the "Agreement") with Skyrocket Entertainment ("Skyrocket"), a gaming, film and media brand rights entity, to integrate its patent-pending video advertising technology into Skyrocket's gaming platforms.

Skyrocket Entertainment is an exciting new venture cornering a gap in the market by migrating iconic Hollywood feature films and branded intellectual property rights into the worldwide gambling and social gaming sector. Skyrocket Entertainment recently acquired the international rights to 75 iconic feature films including Rambo 4, The Expendables and The Fallen franchise and is in negotiations with major Hollywood film studios on a further 100 films. Skyrocket will transform these world-renowned stories and characters into new gaming content and products for Social Money Gaming and Real Money Gaming such as Slots, Instant Games, bingo and lotto. The average online slot game delivers significant long-term revenue, which generates new revenue streams for moviemakers. Pursuant to the MOU, Skyrocket will work with GLN to implement the Company's advertising technology into the worldwide online gaming sector, an industry valued at $52 billion this year.1

Jesse Dylan, CEO of GLN commented, "Skyrocket's innovative and immersive approach to gaming is the perfect fit for GLN's technology. This partnership will give GLN access to an exclusive audience coveted by today's advertisers with gaming content focused and built around iconic Hollywood brands"

Skyrocket CEO, Sean O'Kelly, added: "We're excited to be working with GLN and their pioneering technology on this innovative venture."

Correction:

GLN also wishes to correct information published in the News Release dated May 10th, 2019 in which Matt Hopkins was announced as President of GLN. Mr. Hopkins' correct title should have read President of GLN's Mobile division.

About Skyrocket Entertainment:

Skyrocket Entertainment www.theskyrocket.co merges the film and media worlds with the Gaming Industry, creating more immersive games from film & media brands. Skyrocket Entertainment is a snappy content generator delivering via licensed and certified gaming platforms. Skyrocket's USP is the attractiveness of using film and TV IP with established audiences, a team that knows how to build software to market regulation and services which standardise integrations to distributors, operators and their players.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

1: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/online-gambling-rights-firm-skyrocket-acquires-millennium-film-content-1202528

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of GLN. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the Company's agreement with Skyrocket. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks relating to the success of the integration with Skyrocket's platform, success of any film property customized and marketed in the gaming industry and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets or gaming industry.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation that the agreement between GLN and Skyrocket will generate the results per GLN management's expectations. GLN does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in GLN's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

investors@glninc.ca

CEO Jesse Dylan

604 265 7511

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46324