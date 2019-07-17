Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2019) - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") announces that it has made a grant of stock options under its stock option plan to certain of its directors and officers to acquire a total of 1,100,000 common shares of the Company. In addition, the Company has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 175,000 common shares of the Company to certain non-executive employees and consultants. All of the options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share. One-third of the options granted to the directors and officers vested on the date of their grant, one third of the options will vest six months following the date of grant and the balance will vest on the first year anniversary of the date of grant. One-third of the options granted to the non-executive employees and consultants vested on the date of their grant, one third of the options will vest on the first year anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder will vest on the second year anniversary of the date of grant. The options have a term of five (5) years and are subject in all respects to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging graphene technology company with a focus on development of the unique Albany Graphite Project. This precursor graphene material provides the company with a competitive advantage in the potential graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Graphite/Naturally PureTM easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of simple mechanical and chemical methods.

A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

