ParkerVision, Inc.: Jacksonville District Court Denies Apple's Motion for Summary Judgment and Issues Markman Oder

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB: PRKR) announced today that the District Court in the Middle District of Florida issued an order denying Apple's motion for summary judgment in ParkerVision's pending patent litigation against Qualcomm and Apple in Jacksonville, Florida. Apple's motion sought to limit the liability for damages solely to Qualcomm. In addition, the court issued its claim construction (Markman) order, in which the Court adopted ParkerVision's proposed construction for two terms and the "plain and ordinary meaning" on the remaining terms. These decisions pave the way for a jury trial in this case, and a proposed trial schedule is required to be submitted by the parties by July 30, 2019.

Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision, stated, "We believe the court's Markman ruling puts ParkerVision in a strong position to effectively assert its intellectual property against the accused infringers. We are confident that we can explain to a jury what we invented and why it is so critically important, thus enabling a well-informed jury to make a determination regarding fair compensation."

Mr. Parker continued, "We are pleased that after years of motions by the defendants which delayed a decision based on the merits of this case, our infringement allegations against Apple and Qualcomm are now headed for trial. In our opinion, Qualcomm and Apple have been enjoying all the benefits of our technology - a technology in which we invested tens of millions to develop and patent -- without compensating us for it.

The court's claim construction order also invalidated two of the 18 claims in the case as being indefinite. These two claims were dependent claims and, therefore, do not narrow the scope of ParkerVision's intellectual property rights asserted against Apple and Qualcomm in this litigation.

A parallel case is pending in the District of New Jersey against LG and the LG case has agreed to adopt the claim construction established by the Jacksonville court.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com

