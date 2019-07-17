BehavioSec's Continuous Authentication Breaks Chronic Password Breach Cycle, as European Union's PSD2 Mandate Demands Action Against Internet-scale Credential Abuse

BehavioSec, the pioneering vendor behind behavioral biometrics, today announced new capabilities strengthening the BehavioSec Behavioral Biometrics Platform's market leadership helping financial services, fintech, retail, and other customers defeat relentless attacks utilizing stolen passwords and other weaponized online credentials. As the September 14, 2019 deadline for compliance with the European Union's PSD2 payment security mandate approaches, BehavioSec's pioneering behavioral biometrics inventions and performance across industries give businesses and mobile app developers a proven way to rapidly increase account security while improving the user experience for consumers tired of password headaches.

"More than exotic malware or devious actors, countless breach headlines and investigative data constantly remind us that the most dangerous threat propelling cybercrime is attackers' weaponizing the reuse of weak or stolen passwords at Internet scale," said BehavioSec's Jordan Blake. "BehavioSec breaks the credential compromise breach cycle by continuously authenticating users upon login, according to unique behavioral biometrics attributes such as typing patterns, touchscreen pressure and device handling. These innately human nuances aren't for sale on the dark web or easily mimicked by malware, negating attackers' most comfortable advantages. Today we are introducing new features driving the speed, recognition and performance of BehavioSec's platform even further for customers and third-party developers. There has never been greater urgency or opportunity to end passwords' status as the weakest link and turn the tables on cybercriminals' comfortable techniques."

Now available in BehavioSec's latest platform update (version 5.1), the following features developed according to customer feedback in large-scale deployments strengthen authentication, ease login friction and give organizations deeper visibility into attempted online fraud.

New account fraud detection BehavioSec's population profiling technology compares a user's behavior in a new account to institutions' wider user population, giving crucial early warning of fraudsters' efforts to use new accounts as cover.

Improved accuracy with Anomaly Detection Module Scant false-positives are further reduced as BehavioSec's artificial intelligence software discerns cases where legitimate users' behavior might appear "suspect" such as the case of a user regularly connecting through a remote access tool.

Enhanced mouse recognition Defending modern Web applications requires more sophisticated mouse gesture detection, as apps geared for smartphone screens require fewer keyboard entries and malware seeks to hijack sessions and mimic users. BehavioSec defeats attacks studying and attempting to match users' "normal" movements.

As businesses turn widely or exclusively to Web and mobile business models for digital transformation, the stakes of securing these new storefronts capitalizing on newer devices and 5G networks rise dramatically. Mandates like the EU's Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) introduce tougher, non-negotiable anti-fraud measures. Users weary of password theft, account lock-outs and HelpDesk calls want a stronger, simpler way to access their money, favorite apps and other services. Meanwhile, many institutions' traditional fraud detection data sources like user location data are being crimped and cut-off by cellular carriers or outflanked new spoofing techniques.

BehavioSec predicted and comprehensively addresses these greater identity, security and usability imperatives by giving businesses a new, GDPR-compliant anti-fraud edge the human behavior of their own existing customers or account holders. BehavioSec's software builds user profiles incorporating individuals' inherent behavior with no added interaction required. Instantly comparing login attempts and session behavior against these intrinsic user profiles, BehavioSec's continuous authentication assigns a trust score to all activity, giving organizations greater insight into suspicious behaviors they may choose to block or permit with escalated security measures activated.

BehavioSec rapidly integrates within Web and mobile applications and is flexibly available as a pure software play deployed on-premises, delivered as a hosted model or added to popular mobile app architectures via rich API frameworks. BehavioSec's platform is compatible with organizations' common anti-fraud operations and analytic tools, meaning administrators realize immediate ROI as helpdesk calls diminish, fraud attempts are blocked and richer behavioral data informs fraud and risk management decision-making.

For an in-depth, illustrated review of BehavioSec in action, read the hands-on product review from the SANS Institute, "The Algorithm of You: Defeating Attackers by Being Yourself."

BehavioSec's recent awards include making CB Insights' Fintech 250 list of companies transforming financial services and the prestigious "GSMA 100" noting innovations in secure delivery of mobile content and services. A previous winner of the coveted SINET 16 security start-up competition, BehavioSec's key partners include Cisco, Crossmatch, Gemalto, NEVIS, Nuance and OneSpan.

About BehavioSec:

BehavioSec is the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics. The company's Behavioral Biometrics Platform is widely deployed across Global 2000 companies for its proven ability to dramatically reduce account fraud and data theft. Founded in 2008 out of groundbreaking academic research, BehavioSec technology allows companies to continuously verify digital identities with superior precision, in real-time. Strengthened with the leadership of serial entrepreneurs and experienced industry professionals, the BehavioSec team now spans the world, providing security while preserving a rich digital experience throughout web and mobile apps. BehavioSec is the only enterprise-grade vendor used in global deployments with some of the largest companies, reducing manual review whilst safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions. BehavioSec investors include Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. BehavioSec is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has global operations throughout Europe and Asia Pac. For more information, visit www.behaviosec.com.

