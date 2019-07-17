Tech leader acquires NYC-based UX strategy and design company Behavior Design and pharma life sciences Cloud Solution firm Cabeus

Orion Business Innovation ("Orion"), a fast-growing, global technology services firm, today announced that it has acquired two companies in July: Behavior Design and Cabeus, to expand its cross-industry foothold, accelerate its growth strategy, and further position itself as the premier business solution and technology services firm. Orion is predominantly focused on enterprise digital transformation and digital product development and is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, a leading global middle-market private equity firm.

Orion continues to aggressively grow its business both organically and through selective acquisitions to enhance its high-touch enterprise digital transformation software, services and consulting offerings, and build domain expertise to deliver a broad palette of capabilities to clients. The latest acquisitions come on the heels of an aggressive March combination with European-based Mera, an outsourced digital product development company headquartered in Switzerland, with development centers in Eastern Europe. The transaction doubled the size of the combined firm and significantly expanded its European presence.

While Orion currently and successfully supports 100+ clients across the professional and financial services, sports, media and entertainment, telecommunications, and automotive industries, the acquisition of Behavior Design, a leading NYC-based user experience strategy and design firm, further expands Orion's UX/UI design capabilities. Behavior Design specializes in creating intuitive, interactive experiences that educate, entertain and engage audiences and end users, an ideal complement to Orion's deep technical expertise.

"Our mission is to drive business innovation rooted in both engineering and design thinking," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "Delivering exceptional user experiences has become critical to clients as they engage with their own employees and customers. Behavior Design will bolster our capabilities in product and brand strategy, user experience (UX), and visual design, and help deliver innovative design experiences to our clients. These offerings further differentiate Orion and we're excited to welcome this talented team to the Orion family."

"We're thrilled to be joining Orion to bring our UX/UI expertise to the larger Orion digital transformation platform," said Mimi Young, Co-Founder of Behavior Design. "Orion'senterprise clients and broad spectrum of capabilities focused on digital transformation including enterprise automation, data analytics and infrastructure solutions will provide our team the ability to take on larger and more transformative projects, while at the same time, offer UX design and technology services as a truly integrated solution for all our clients."

In addition, Orion has added Cabeus, a US-based technology services provider with extensive pharmaceutical life sciences expertise, to its portfolio. Cabeus is a niche cloud solutions and services company focused on enterprise digital transformation, regulatory information management, quality management systems, and digital health initiatives for life sciences. Cabeus also brings a scalable SaaS platform built for life sciences regulatory information management to Orion's growing list of proprietary technologies: The ReALM Global Regulatory Intelligence and Planning (GRIP).

"The deep life sciences know-how of the talented team at Cabeus plus its exceptional delivery track record and nimble approach are a natural addition to our firm," Patil continued. "As Orion continues to differentiate as an agile and trusted technology partner with the right global scale for business transformation initiatives, the integration of Cabeus enables us to provide a deeper level of service to the pharma and life sciences sector across cloud migration, data analytics, and app development. The acquisitions of both Behavior Design and Cabeus are critical pieces of Orion's strategy to become a new breed of player among digital transformation providers."

"Joining Orion presents a great opportunity to lead with a bigger platform and multi-service offerings for pharma and life sciences," said Cabeus CEO, V. "Bala" Balasubramanian, Ph D, MBA. "Cabeus has long been competing with much larger providers and winning, but by joining Orion, we can quickly and easily scale projects, and are able to better compete with bigger firms. We can now provide a much broader skill-set for digital transformation, while still offering the deep, hands-on service focused on solving for the dynamics and challenges of the industry."

"These acquisitions will further enhance Orion's growth in the dynamic digital consulting, application transformation, product engineering and infrastructure-cloud market segments. The blue-chip clients that Behavior Design and Cabeus currently serve can now engage with Orion's broad and deep platform on significantly more complex, multi-year digital transformation initiatives with the nimble, customized hands-on approach they've enjoyed, and that is needed for long term success as they evolve," added Chip Schorr, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners.

The combined entity will have over 3,500 highly skilled employees in 12 locations across 10 countries.

About Orion

Orion is a premier, global business and technology services firm that provides digital transformation, automation and digital product development services. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 3,500 associates help Fortune 1,000 companies increase efficiencies, improve customer experiences and develop new digital offerings. Orion with its delivery centers in the US, Asia and Eastern Europe, has served clients across financial and professional services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, automotive, communications and media, professional sports and entertainment, and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

