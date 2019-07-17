Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Save Money on Car Insurance If They Install The Following Anti-Theft Devices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how anti-theft devices can help policyholders save money on car insurance premiums.

Car-theft is still a major problem in the US. Every year, hundreds of thousands of vehicles are stolen. Because of this, insurance companies have to support enormous financial losses. In order to encourage their customers to make their cars safer, insurance companies are willing to provide generous discounts to those that install anti-theft devices in their vehicles.

The following anti-theft devices will help drivers save money on car insurance:

Kill switches . These devices work by disrupting the flow of electricity at the battery or ignition switch, or by disabling the fuel pump. Kill switches are cheap to purchase and they can be installed in hidden locations. Potential thieves will become frustrated when they will notice the car won't start.

Steering wheel lock . This mechanical immobilizer device goes over the steering wheel and locks it into one place so that no one that doesn't have a key can drive it. A visible steering wheel lock could help to put off any potential car thieves.

Audio alarm systems . Most alarms are activated when someone touches a vehicle, although some alarms are more sensitive and will be triggered by someone who walks too close. These alarms can be very annoying and most thieves will run away once they are triggered.

VIN etching . Etching the vehicle identification number onto the windshield and all window glass like the rear window, sunroof, moonroof, and door glass of the vehicle will help authorities detect stolen vehicles. Also, policyholders will pay less on car insurance.

Tracking systems . There are more types of vehicle tracking systems. Some systems will monitor the vehicle's location in real-time, while others will show a vehicle location after it was reported to be stolen.

Armored collars. This device consists of a metal shield that locks around the steering column and covers the ignition, the starter rods, and the steering wheel interlock rod. By doing so, this device will prevent car thieves from hot-wiring the vehicle.

"Car theft is still a major problem and any driver should take measures to make their cars safer. Anti-theft devices will help drivers decrease the likelihood of their vehicles to be stolen and they will help save money on car insurance"

