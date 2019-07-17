Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2019) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF), the world's first fully-integrated electric scooter sharing platform, is pleased to confirm the election of Mr. Matthew Clayton and Mr. Roop Mundi as the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting. Mr. Clayton has also been appointed as Executive Chair of the Company, with a focus on business development and market expansion.

Mr. Clayton has engendered a cross-industry experience that encompasses: marketing; public relations; finance; philanthropy; and business-to-business negotiations involving corporate, government, and labour. Mr. Clayton has an extensive transportation background. He is a member of AV8 Partners LP, located in Kailua, Hawaii. AV8 is pursing the construction of a general aviation facility on sixteen acres of secured leasehold at Ellison Onizuka International Airport. This project will include six acres of new jet parking, a private hangar, terminal and fuel infrastructure services. He also currently advises Bridgemans Services Ltd, a Canadian company, providing marine transportation services and floating accommodations to industrial projects globally.

Mr. Clayton's additional experience includes being a co-founder of bioLytical Laboratories, a private medical diagnostic company focusing on the rapid detection of the HIV 1/2 antibodies. Today this company holds approvals for the INSTI assay in more than forty countries worldwide, including Canada, EU members and the United States. He has also been engaged as an external consultant for the Haisla Nation of Kitimat, British Columbia. This work involved creating, brokering and managing major partnerships, as well as their integration with Liquid Natural Gas proponents in Douglas Channel. Matthew served on former BC Premier, Christy Clark's LNG Working Group, where he assisted in representing the Haisla Nation from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Clayton graduated with a Bachelors Degree from the University of Texas El Paso.

Mr. Roop Mundi currently serves as President of Mundi Capital Ventures - a private equity firm focused on consumer products distribution and logistics. Included in Mundi Capital's investment portfolio is Jilong Plastic Products (North America) Inc. which is the sales, marketing and logistics arm of Shanghai Jilong Plastic Products - the third largest PVC producer of consumer goods worldwide. Mundi Capital currently provides logistics services and solutions for Weveel Products LLC, Volm Industries Inc. and GrillTime Inc. Since its inception in 2015, Mundi Capital has successfully exited in three portfolio companies with an average multiple of 4 times total investment amount.

Prior to Mundi Capital, Mr. Mundi served as Vice President, General Counsel of RCI Capital Group Inc., a private equity firm based in Vancouver focused on Asia based transactions in the technology and energy markets. In addition, Mr. Mundi was Vice President, General Counsel of Kingsdale Shareholder Services Inc., the largest proxy and corporate governance firm in Canada. Prior to Kingsdale, Mr. Mundi was an Associate at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP focusing on corporate finance and securities in the real estate, technology and mining sectors. Mr. Mundi holds a Bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University, a Master's degree from the University of Toronto and a law degree from the University of British Columbia.

