Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2019) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) has completed trenching, road building, drill site construction and rock chip sampling on its Treasure Mountain Silver property. The Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares and occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.

The property partially surrounds Nicola Mining's Treasure Mountain property, which hosts the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

As reported in the B.C. MINFILE, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper occurrences in various regions, including gold-quartz veins, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings.

An initial work program of trenching and rock sampling, and access road and drill site construction has been completed at two target areas, the Superior (Lucky Todd) and Railroad Creek prospects. These areas cover copper-gold rock geochemical anomalies identified during previous work programs on the property. Work started at the Superior, where a previous sample returned 8.81 grams per tonne gold. Drill sites were prepared and a total of 60 metres of excavator trenching was completed that exposed a number of intrusive-hosted quartz veinlets mineralized with pyrite and chalcopyrite.

Work then progressed to the Railroad Creek prospect, which is the site of at least 8 historic mine adits that explored copper mineralization hosted in diorite-granodiorite. Rock geochemical anomalies for copper of up to 8,940 parts per million or 0.89% copper were previously identified at this site. A total of 890 metres of access track/bush road were constructed, 15 metres of trenching completed, and 2 drill sites were built.

A mineralized zone containing pyrite and chalcopyrite was exposed over a length of 12 metres, extending from an historic mine adit. Rock channel sampling was conducted at both sites and samples were submitted for analysis.

The next stage of exploration work will focus on the Jamie Creek area, where a number of gold vein targets have been identified, with previous sampling returning values up to 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Planned work includes re-establishing the access road, trenching and drill site construction. Drilling of selected sites at all of the prospect areas is planned to follow later in the season.

